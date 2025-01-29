The Environment Act Will Take Effect Jan. 1, 2024(?).

To really get to know us well, we invite you to take a brief trip to the last century. It is 1976 and with the nickname "The cowboys of the Curacaoweg" the history of our firm begins. That's because we stand out because of the bold approach of our founder Wil van den Broek. He knows exactly what business owners need to thrive. Our focus is established and when a few years later on attorney Winfried Poelmann joins, Poelmann van den Broek is born. Everyone at our firm is driven to manage risks, prevent disputes and seize growth opportunities. Business owners see their equal in this. And that bond is mutual.
The entry into force of the Environment Act has been postponed several times, but it really will come soon. As a retailer, property developer and contractor, you want to know whether it is wise to bring a plan into procedure before or just after the Environment Act comes into force. The infographic below shows the routes you can take to get your building plan permitted...
