Pay Attention – Episode 17: The Water Passes, The Pay Gaps Remain? Romania And The Pay Transparency Directive (Podcast)

Romania’s name traces back to the Roman Empire, but its employment law regime is firmly rooted in the modern EU framework.

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Romania’s name traces back to the Roman Empire, but its employment law regime is firmly rooted in the modern EU framework.

In this episode, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Adelina Iftime-Blagean from Wolf Theiss to explore how Romania is approaching the EU’s Pay Transparency Directive. Armed with draft legislation hot off the press, with the ink still drying, the conversation looks at how Romania is tackling the PTD’s challenges, and how legacy pay decisions, like the Romanian proverb says, can have a remarkable tendency to stick around.

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