21 January 2026

Ministerial Decree No. 299 Of 2025 — Formation And Operating Rules Of The Amicable Settlement Committee

Al Tamimi & Company

Enables any party to a labor dispute to request amicable settlement within set timelines from dispute inception before the designated committee.
Egypt Employment and HR
Ayman Nour and Nadine Khaled
Requirements

  • Enables any party to a labor dispute to request amicable settlement within set timelines from dispute inception before the designated committee.
  • Constitutes the committee under the chair of the competent Labor Directorate's Director (or delegate) with membership of the worker (or representative) and employer (or representative).
  • If amicable settlement fails, the dispute proceeds to the competent labor court for adjudication.
  • In dismissal disputes, the labor court must decide urgently within three months from the first hearing; sums paid under interim orders offset any final compensation due.

Impact on Employers

Non-adherence may resort to claims in court instead of resorting to amicable settlement first.

Recommended Actions

  • Designate a Compliance Liaison within HR or Legal to coordinate and adhere to all statutory requirements and to monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
  • Review Ongoing and Recent Issuances to confirm compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Ayman Nour
Nadine Khaled
