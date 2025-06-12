Stronger Enforcement For Breaches Of Employment Law Introduced By Act XIV Of 2025

Act XIV of 2025 (the "Act"), published in the Government Gazette on 6th June, is set to come into force on 6th August 2025, two months from its date of publication.

This marks a significant shift in the enforcement of employment laws, with the primary aim of enhancing worker protection and reinforcing employer accountability.

One of the most noteworthy updates under the Act is the significant increase of pecuniary penalties that may be imposed by the Courts where an employer is found guilty of breaching recognised conditions of employment under applicable legislation. Under the new provisions, repeat offenders, may face penalties ranging between €5,000 and €7,000 – clearly intended to serve as a deterrent and to underline the importance of compliance with applicable employment standards.

Another significant amendment is the extended timeframe for initiating proceedings under the Employment and Industrial Relations Act and its subsidiary legislation. The prescriptive period has been extended from one to two years, providing individuals with a broader window to seek redress, thereby enhancing access to justice, but also allowing for more time to reach compromise before proceedings need to be instituted.

Overall, these amendments mark a positive development in the ongoing effort to strengthen the enforcement of employment laws, safeguard workers' rights, and promote fair and compliant employment practices across the board. Now the question remains: Is this merely the first of several upcoming amendments designed to further strengthen worker protections by setting new standards for penalties and, if that were to be the case, should decriminalisation of employment law breaches be considered?

The Act can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.