Leading With Care: Supporting Employees Through Life's Different Chapters

At Fenech & Fenech Advocates and Fenlex, we believe that a progressive workplace begins with a compassionate culture, one that recognises the realities of life and responds with empathy, flexibility and real support. That is why we've chosen to go beyond what is legally required in Malta and set a new standard for employee wellbeing.

One of the key pillars of our employee value proposition is an enhanced leave policy – designed to support our people through some of life's most significant and challenging moments.

We support our team through every life chapter, offering miscarriage leave, and additional bereavement and paternal leave – because being there for our people matters.

Support During Loss: Miscarriage and Bereavement Leave

Miscarriage leave has become a much-discussed topic across workplaces in Malta and elsewhere, and we are proud to have introduced a formal policy nearly two years ago that acknowledges its emotional and physical impact. In our organisation, employees who experience a miscarriage are supported with 10 days of paid miscarriage leave, while partners of individuals who miscarry are granted 5 days of paid leave.

This policy is grounded in a belief that recovery from miscarriage is not just a medical issue, but a deeply human one. We want those affected to feel supported and given the space to grieve and heal.

In a similar spirit, we have redefined our approach to bereavement leave. While the legal entitlement stands at 2 days, we offer an additional 3 days, bringing the total to 5 days, recognising the need for time to mourn and be with family. These additional days acknowledge the importance of mourning, family presence and mental wellness during periods of personal loss.

Modern Parenthood: Paternity Leave

Modern fatherhood deserves modern support. While Maltese law mandates 10 days of paid paternity leave, we offer an additional 5 days, providing 15 days of fully paid paternity leave. This allows new fathers to be more present during a foundational life event, further enabling the bond with their child and their partner during this important time.

As I often say, "Policies like these speak louder than any mission statement." They reflect who we are: an organisation that listens, adapts and leads with care.

A Holistic Benefits Package

While our enhanced leave policies are front and centre, they are part of a much broader commitment to our people. Apart from our regular social and team building initiatives, our employee benefits package is thoughtfully curated to promote balance, growth and wellbeing. These include:

Remote Working

Study Leave

Summer Hours

Healthy Minds Programme

Health Insurance

Telephone Plans

Employee Corporate Card

Service Awards Programme

Fresh Fruit Mondays

Dress for Your Day

We're building a culture where people feel proud to come to work, where empathy isn't a buzzword but a business principle.

At Fenech & Fenech and Fenlex, we're not just keeping up with the times, but we actively listen through ongoing discussions and regular engagement surveys to ensure our people are heard and valued.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.