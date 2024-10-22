Overall impact and implications:

The UAE Federal Decree No. 9 of 2024 introduces significant amendments to the UAE labour law, aiming to enhance the dispute resolution process for small employment disputes and placing firmer emphasis on deterring the employers from violating the UAE labour Law by introduction of stricter fines. The relevant key changes and their potential impact/significance are as below-

Fines for employing without permit and criminal penalties for fictitious recruitment:

The UAE labour law penalizes certain violations by employers, imposing penalties ranging between AED 50,000 and AED 200,000. The new amendment introduces much heftier penalties for the subject violations, with fines now ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000, depending on the severity and nature of the violation. Additionally, the amendment introduces new provisions specifically targeting fictitious employment practices such as hiring workers without the genuine intent to employ them or creating fake job offers, imposing similarly severe fines of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000 for such offenses. The amendment also provides for multiplication of the penalty based on the number of workers involved in the fictitious employment. Such provisions aim to reduce undocumented workers and fraudulent practices in recruitment, protecting both workers and legitimate employers as imposing such hefty penalties will result in discouraging businesses from manipulating/circumventing legal processes, fostering transparency and better labour market governance.

Changes to dispute resolution procedures:

The new decree reforms the process for resolving labour disputes, by reinforcing the Ministry's authority to unilaterally settle disputes through a final and enforceable decision when the claim's value does not exceed AED 50,000. This allows for faster resolution of low-value claims, significantly reducing the burden on the courts and providing a quicker path to justice. Additionally, the Ministry is empowered to resolve disputes related to non-compliance with amicable settlement decisions previously agreed upon by both parties before the Ministry, regardless of the claim's value. The previous text of Article 54 granted the dissatisfied party the right to escalate its grievance by filing a claim before the Court of Appeal within fifteen (15) business days from the date of notification of the Ministry's decision. Under the new amendment, a party dissatisfied with the Ministry's decision must now file its claim before the Court of First Instance within fifteen (15) business days from the date of notification, with the court's judgment being final and not subject to further appeals. The Court of First Instance is also mandated by the new amendment to adjudicate employment disputes within thirty (30) business days from the date of filing. This defined timeline is designed to prevent delays in resolving small employment disputes and provide both parties with a more efficient and fast-tracked legal process.

Extension of time bar:

Another key change is the time-bar associated with employment disputes. Previously, the time-bar for hearing any legal action concerning employment rights was one (1) year from the date of entitlement of the employment dues. The new text extends the time-bar to two (2) years from the date of termination of the employment relationship. This extension grants employees a longer duration to bring forth their claims to the judicial system, providing additional protection to them.

Such reformation is expected to improve the efficiency of dispute resolution, reducing the time workers and businesses spend in resolving legal disputes.

Impact on expatriate workers:

The amendments strengthen expatriate workers' legal protections by clamping down on unauthorized employment and recruitment fraud, ensuring that expatriate workers are hired under lawful conditions. By reinforcing legal frameworks, the amendments make the UAE labour market more appealing to skilled foreign talent, as potential workers are guaranteed higher levels of legal protection and transparency.

Impact on Emirati workers:

The decree includes penalties for "fictitious Emiratization," where companies falsely claim to have hired Emirati workers to meet quota requirements. These penalties are expected to help promote genuine Emiratization efforts.

While the penalties incentivize businesses to hire more Emirati workers, challenges may arise from mismatches between job requirements and available Emirati talent. However, these amendments create opportunities for Emirati workers to gain more access to quality jobs.

Businesses will need to ensure compliance with the new regulations, particularly regarding work permits and recruitment practices. Non-compliance could lead to hefty fines and legal consequences. Companies should enhance their internal HR and legal processes, ensuring thorough checks of work permits and legal hiring practices, potentially seeking specialized legal advise to avoid inadvertent violations.

Workers will benefit from better protections against unlawful hiring practices and the exploitation that comes with undocumented work. Legal recourse for workers in case of smaller disputes will also become more efficient and fast tracked. The crackdown on undocumented workers may lead to fewer such individuals in the labour market, pushing them either into legal employment or out of the labour market entirely.

For the Economy, these amendments could lead to a more transparent labour market. The elimination of fictitious recruitment and illegal employment may improve overall productivity and reduce exploitation. The promotion of genuine Emiratization efforts and enhanced expatriate recruitment processes could contribute to a more balanced and sustainable economic growth model.

Focus on key amendments:

Fines for employing workers without permits:

Stricter fines are likely to significantly reduce the prevalence of undocumented workers, as businesses face higher penalties for non-compliance. This could lead to increased regularization of the workforce. With regards to implications,businesses employing undocumented workers risk operational disruptions if caught. Workers without proper permits may face deportation or inability to access legal protection.

What measures can businesses take to ensure compliance?

To comply, businesses must ensure all workers have proper permits before hiring. This involves working with government authorities to secure the necessary paperwork and conducting regular audits of employee records.

Criminal penalties for fictitious recruitment:

What constitutes fictitious recruitment under the new law?

What are the potential consequences for individuals and companies involved in such activities?

The law defines fictitious recruitment as hiring workers without genuine employment intentions, creating fake job offers, or recruiting to meet quota obligations without actual work provided. Individuals and companies involved in fictitious recruitment may face criminal charges, fines, and potentially imprisonment, along with reputational damage.

Changes to dispute resolution procedures

What are the new procedures for settling labour disputes through the court system?

How will this impact the efficiency and effectiveness of dispute resolution?

The new decree reforms the process for resolving labour disputes, by reinforcing the Ministry's authority to unilaterally settle disputes through a final and enforceable decision when the claim's value does not exceed AED 50,000. This allows for faster resolution of low-value claims, significantly reducing the burden on the courts and providing a quicker path to justice. Additionally, the Ministry is empowered to resolve disputes related to non-compliance with amicable settlement decisions previously agreed upon by both parties before the Ministry, regardless of the claim's value. The previous text of Article 54 granted the dissatisfied party the right to escalate its grievance by filing a claim before the Court of Appeal within fifteen (15) business days from the date of notification of the Ministry's decision. Under the new amendment, a party dissatisfied with the Ministry's decision must now file its claim before the Court of First Instance within fifteen (15) business days from the date of notification, with the court's judgment being final and not subject to further appeals. The Court of First Instance is also mandated by the new amendment to adjudicate employment disputes within thirty (30) business days from the date of filing. This defined timeline is designed to prevent delays in resolving small employment disputes and provide both parties with a more efficient and fast-tracked legal process.

More efficient dispute resolution processes will enhance the legal landscape by reducing the backlog of cases and ensuring fair, timely resolutions, benefitting both workers and employers.

Expert Insights and Analysis:

Analysis of the potential impact of the amendments and recommendations for businesses and workers

Businesses must invest in compliance measures and HR management systems to avoid violations. Establishing legal partnerships and employee education programs can mitigate the risk of penalties.

Workers should remain informed about their rights and ensure they are employed under proper legal conditions. Reporting fraudulent recruitment practices and ensuring documentation is up to date is key.

Conclusion:

The amendments under Federal Decree No. 9 of 2024 are likely to improve labour market conditions, benefiting both expatriates and Emirati workers thereby reflecting the UAE's commitment to modernizing its labour laws to promote transparency, protect workers' rights, and ensure businesses operate within the legal framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.