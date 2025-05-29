Cambodia Issues New Work Regulations On Overtime, Paid Holidays, And Weekly Days Off

On May 6, 2025, Cambodia's Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training (MLVT) issued Prakas No. 112/25 on Overtime Work, Work on Paid Holidays, and Suspension of Weekly Days Off, which outlines specific conditions, formalities, and procedures in relation to working overtime, work on paid holidays, and suspension of weekly days off.

Overtime Work

Employees may be requested to perform overtime work based on the operational needs of the employer, particularly in the following circumstances:

When undertaking special assignments related to inventory and balance sheets, liquidation deadlines, and closing of accounting books.

In cases of excessive workload arising from exceptional circumstances where alternative measures are not feasible for the employer.

However, the overtime work must be conducted voluntarily and must not be enforced through coercion or disciplinary action.

Although this new prakas on overtime work does not specify the maximum allowable hours of overtime work, the Labor Law states that overtime must not cause total working hours to exceed 10 hours per day, except in cases of disaster prevention or rectification.

Work on Paid Public Holidays

Employees are entitled to paid public holidays announced annually by the MLVT. However, when work cannot be suspended, employees may be requested to perform work on paid public holidays on a voluntary basis.

Suspension of Weekly Days Off

When urgent work is required to prevent imminent accidents or to repair damage to materials, facilities, or buildings, weekly days off may be suspended for up to two nonconsecutive days per month. This applies to both employees of the affected enterprise and those of external entities engaged in the repairs of the affected enterprise.

Reduction of Weekly Days Off Due to Weather

Certain categories of enterprises are permitted to reduce employees' weekly days off by up to two nonconsecutive days per month as compensation for working days interrupted by adverse weather conditions, such as heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds. However, employers must arrange compensatory leave for employees within 30 days.

Eligible enterprises are those engaged in the following:

Public works, including street cleaning, garbage collection in public areas, and the repair of streets or drainage systems;

Repair or replacement of water and gas pipelines, or in the renovation of residential or nonresidential building roofs;

Construction activities outside of enclosed buildings;

Operating brick kilns, mines, restaurants, or retail stores where work is performed in outdoor or unenclosed environments;

Inland waterway transportation;

Agricultural and fishing sectors, including crop harvesting and aquaculture;

Packaging of canned fruits, vegetables, and fish; or

Loading, unloading, or moving perishable goods or materials.

Compensation and Other Benefits for Overtime Work

Employers must pay employees for overtime work at the following rates:

150% or one-and-a-half times the normal wages for overtime work conducted during the daytime on regular working days;

200% or twice the normal wages for overtime work conducted from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight) and on weekly days off; and

Work performed on paid holidays can be compensated at a rate matching the employee's regular daily wage.

In addition, employers must provide appropriate accommodation or transportation to employees following nighttime overtime work.

Procedural Requirements

Employers must submit the following information and documents to the MLVT for review and approval via the ministry's Labor Automated Central Management System (LACMS) at least three working days before the commencement of overtime work, work on paid public holidays, or suspension of weekly days off:

The start and end dates;

The total number of employees, including the number of female employees, involved;

The reason for the additional work; and

A confirmation letter signed or thumbprinted by either two-thirds of the staff representatives or by over 50% of the total employees involved.

Employers are required to retain all relevant documentation for inspection by labor inspectors.

Penalties

Failure to comply with these provisions may result in a fine of KHR 3,360,000 (approx. USD 840) for each violation, in accordance with the Labor Law and Joint Prakas No. 498 on Monetary Fines for Those Who Violate the Labor Law, dated July 31, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.