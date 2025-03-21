ARTICLE
21 March 2025

EU Blue Card: Increase Of Minimum Salary Threshold

AM
The minimum annual salary needed to hire highly qualified third-country workers in Luxembourg has increased with effect from 18 March 2025.
Luxembourg Employment and HR
Raphaëlle Carpentier
In June 2024, Luxembourg significantly reduced the required minimum salary level for highly qualified third-country workers wishing to come and work in Luxembourg to be able to obtain an EU Blue Card, in order to attract more foreign talent to the country.

See our Newsflash of 4 July 2024

The Ministerial regulation of 6 March 20251, published on 14 March 2025, increases this minimum salary threshold to EUR 63,408 per year.

The new threshold applicable as from 18 March 2025 is as follows:

1600818a.jpg

In addition to this level of remuneration, to be considered a highly qualified worker, a third-country national must have an employment contract with a minimum duration of six months. They must also have the higher professional qualifications required to exercise their non-regulated profession or fulfil the conditions required to exercise a regulated profession, as detailed in the employment contract.

Footnote

1. Ministerial regulation of 6 March 2025 setting the average gross annual salary as defined by the amended Grand Ducal regulation of 26 September 2008 determining the minimum salary level for a highly qualified worker in application of the law of 29 August 2008 on the free movement of persons and immigration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raphaëlle Carpentier
Raphaëlle Carpentier
