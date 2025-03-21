EU Blue Card: Increase Of Minimum Salary Threshold

In June 2024, Luxembourg significantly reduced the required minimum salary level for highly qualified third-country workers wishing to come and work in Luxembourg to be able to obtain an EU Blue Card, in order to attract more foreign talent to the country.
The Ministerial regulation of 6 March 20251, published on 14 March 2025, increases this minimum salary threshold to EUR 63,408 per year.
The new threshold applicable as from 18 March 2025 is as follows:
In addition to this level of remuneration, to be considered a highly qualified worker, a third-country national must have an employment contract with a minimum duration of six months. They must also have the higher professional qualifications required to exercise their non-regulated profession or fulfil the conditions required to exercise a regulated profession, as detailed in the employment contract.
Footnote
1. Ministerial regulation of 6 March 2025 setting the average gross annual salary as defined by the amended Grand Ducal regulation of 26 September 2008 determining the minimum salary level for a highly qualified worker in application of the law of 29 August 2008 on the free movement of persons and immigration.
