Consumer Agenda 2030 And The Right To Repair Directive: What Changes For Businesses?

The European Commission presented, in November 2025, the Consumer Agenda 2030, setting out the direction of European consumer protection policy for the next five years. In parallel, the deadline for transposing the Right to Repair Directive approaches, which Portugal must incorporate into national law by 31 July 2026.

These initiatives mark a strategic shift: consumer protection, economic competitiveness and sustainability are no longer seen as objectives in tension but rather as interdependent pillars of European policy.

The four priorities of the 2030 Agenda

The Agenda is structured around four fundamental axes:

Consumers in the Single Market. The Commission aims to remove the barriers that still prevent consumers from fully benefiting from the internal market, including the revision of geo-blocking rules, the promotion of cross-border financial services and integrated mobility solutions, particularly in rail transport. Digital Fairness. A proposal for a Digital Fairness Act is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, aimed at combating dark patterns, addictive design features and unfair personalisation practices. The protection of minors in the digital environment is of particular importance. Sustainable Consumption. The Commission commits to supporting Member States in implementing recently adopted sustainability legislation, including the Right to Repair Directive and the Directive on Empowering Consumers for theGreen Transition. A Recommendation on "green by design" features in e-commerce is planned for 2027. Effective Enforcement and Access to Redress. The Commission will propose a revision of the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation, potentially acquiring centralised investigation powers in specific cases. The creation of a European Market Surveillance Authority is also under consideration.

Right to Repair Directive: key aspects

Directive (EU) 2024/1799 introduces a new paradigm in combating the "throwaway culture", imposing on manufacturers a legal obligation to repair certain goods at the consumer's request. This obligation applies to products covered by the repairability requirements established in European ecodesign legislation, such as household appliances, electronic equipment and other goods for which technical repairability standards exist.

Repair must be carried out free of charge when the goods are still covered by the legal guarantee of conformity; outside this period, the manufacturer may charge a reasonable price. In any case, the repair must be completed within a reasonable time from the moment the manufacturer has physical possession of the goods. Where the manufacturer is established outside the European Union, this obligation falls successively on the authorised representative, the importer or, in their absence, the distributor.

The Directive prohibits the use of contractual clauses, hardware techniques or software restrictions that prevent repair, unless objectively justified. Independent repairers must be able to access spare parts without unjustified barriers.

One of the most innovative aspects is the 12-month extension of the legal guarantee period when the consumer opts for repair instead of replacement during the original guarantee. This measure creates a behavioural incentive aligned with sustainability objectives.

The Directive also provides for the creation of a European Online Repair Platform by 31 July 2027, allowing consumers to identify repairers, sellers of refurbished goods and community repair initiatives throughout the Union.

Practical implications for businesses in Portugal

Preparation for the new framework may require measures on several fronts: review of product design and repairability features; strengthening of repair networks; ensuring transparent pricing structures; updating consumer information practices; and training commercial and compliance teams.

At national level, Portugal must designate points of contact and adopt at least one measure that actively promotes repair, whether through tax incentives, subsidies, awareness campaigns or support for community repair initiatives.

Next Steps

We will monitor the evolution of this regulatory framework and its transposition into Portuguese law. For any clarification on the impact of these measures on your organisation's activities, our team is available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.