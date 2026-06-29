Thailand Introduces Certification Framework For Personal Data Protection Standards

On June 18, 2026, Thailand’s Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) published two notifications in the Government Gazette establishing Thailand’s first formal certification framework for personal data...

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On June 18, 2026, Thailand’s Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) published two notifications in the Government Gazette establishing Thailand’s first formal certification framework for personal data protection standards under the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019) (PDPA). The notifications, which took immediate effect, introduce a voluntary certification framework aimed at promoting accountability, strengthening organizational data protection governance, and aligning Thailand more closely with international frameworks that recognize certification as a key compliance tool.

Certification Criteria

The first notification sets out the assessment criteria for organizations seeking certification. Applicants must undergo an evaluation against a framework comprising four assessment categories, 10 focus areas, and 128 assessment criteria covering key elements of a privacy management program. These include:

Organizational oversight and internal policies and procedures.

Human resource development, including staff training and awareness programs.

Clearly defined operational processes and procedures covering data subject rights, transparency obligations, records of processing activities, and lawful basis management, as well as contractual safeguards such as data-processing and data-sharing agreements and risk assessments, including Data Protection Impact Assessments.

Technical measures encompassing data security controls and breach response capabilities

Based on the assessment results, organizations may be awarded either a PDPA Compliance Certificate or a higher-level PDPA Certificate accompanied by a certification mark.

Application and Assessment Process

The second notification establishes the application and assessment process for obtaining certification. Eligible applicants include government agencies and private-sector entities that demonstrate sufficient privacy governance maturity and meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Applicants must submit their applications along with supporting documentation for review. Upon receiving an application, the Office of the PDPC will conduct a detailed evaluation, which may include both documentary review and on-site inspections. Incomplete applications may be rejected, though applicants are typically given a limited period to correct deficiencies before a final decision is made.

Once granted, certification is valid for three years from the date of issuance unless there are any changes or the certificate is revoked by the Office of the PDPC. Organizations seeking to maintain their certified status must apply for renewal before expiration and continue to comply with all applicable standards.

Applicants are also responsible for certification and assessment fees.

Implications for Organizations

Although certification remains voluntary, the framework signals the PDPC’s increasing emphasis on demonstrable accountability and structured privacy governance. Organizations pursuing certification will likely need to maintain a mature and well-documented privacy compliance program. The certification framework may also serve as a benchmark for regulatory expectations and could influence future enforcement priorities.

Organizations interested in pursuing certification should consider conducting a gap assessment against PDPA requirements, strengthening internal governance frameworks, and preparing the necessary documentation in advance. Beyond compliance, certification may also offer strategic value by enhancing stakeholder trust and demonstrating adherence to recognized data protection standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.