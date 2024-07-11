Kinstellar Has Successfully Advised Edwards Lifesciences In The Area Of Data Protection

June 2024 – Kinstellar has recently provided expert legal advice to Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in medical innovations for heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring, through a secondment arrangement, focusing on data protection.

This collaboration ensured that Edwards Lifesciences navigated complex data protection regulations effectively, safeguarding their business interests and maintaining compliance with applicable laws.

The expert legal advice was provided by Simona Semanová, with further support from our Kinstellar team in Prague led by Tomáa Čihula and Petr Bratský.

