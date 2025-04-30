UPCOMING WEBINAR: Navigating The Evolving Private Wealth Landscape In Cyprus

Date: 28 May 2025

Time: 2:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

This session will provide valuable insights into the evolving legal and tax framework, with a particular focus on the Cyprus non-domicile regime, the advantages of Cyprus International Trusts, and a range of effective wealth structuring solutions available within the jurisdiction.

Whether you're advising high-net-worth individuals or managing international wealth, this webinar will equip you with key knowledge and practical considerations for leveraging Cyprus as a strategic wealth planning hub.