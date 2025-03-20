ARTICLE
20 March 2025

EU Council Adopts VAT In The Digital Age Package

KPMG in Cyprus

Contributor

KPMG in Cyprus logo
Cyprus Tax
Michael C. Grekas
The changes will significantly affect provisions of the EU VAT Directive, EU Council Regulation regarding VAT administrative cooperation and EU Council Implementing Regulation in the following areas:

  • Digitalization of VAT reporting obligations for companies that sell goods and services to businesses in other EU member states by 2030.
  • Online platforms are obliged to pay VAT on short-term accommodation rentals and passenger transport services in most cases where individual service providers do not charge VAT.
  • Enhancement and expansion of online VAT one-stop-shops, eliminating the need for businesses to undergo costly VAT registrations in each member state where they carry out business activities.

A new set of laws will take effect on the twentieth day after their publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The regulations are directly applicable, but Member States will need to transpose new provisions of the EU VAT Directive into national law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael C. Grekas
Michael C. Grekas
