Proposed Legislative Amendment Seeking To Restrict Property Acquisition By Third-Country Nationals In Cyprus

Cyprus faces a critical policy decision regarding foreign investment in real estate as new legislative proposals seek to restrict property acquisition by third-country nationals and foreign-controlled entities. The proposed reforms would fundamentally shift from an open market approach to a more restrictive framework, raising questions about transparency, beneficial ownership scrutiny, and the balance between protecting domestic interests and maintaining Cyprus's competitive position as an attractive

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Cyprus has historically attracted significant foreign investment due to its strategic geographical position, business environment, and international outlook. In recent years, however, global economic developments and increasing concerns regarding housing affordability and foreign ownership have intensified discussions surrounding the regulation of foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the real estate sector.

Against this backdrop, several legislative proposals have been introduced seeking to restrict and more closely regulate the acquisition of immovable property by third-country nationals and foreign-controlled entities.

These proposals raise an important policy question: should Cyprus seek to attract foreign investment through an open market approach, or should it move towards a more restrictive framework prioritising domestic ownership and market protection?

Current Legal Framework

The acquisition of immovable property by foreign persons is primarily governed by the Immovable Property Acquisition (Aliens) Law, Cap. 109.

Under the existing framework, third-country nationals and foreign-controlled entities generally require permission from the Council of Ministers before acquiring immovable property in Cyprus. Such permissions are subject to specific limitations regarding the type and size of property that may be acquired.

Importantly, companies incorporated within a Member State, including Cyprus, are currently excluded from the definition of an “alien” for the purposes of Cap. 109. As a result, a Cyprus company may acquire immovable property without being subject to the restrictions of the law, even where its shareholders or ultimate beneficial owners are foreign nationals. This distinction lies at the heart of several of the proposed amendments.

Proposed Legislative Changes

The proposed reforms seek to introduce significantly greater scrutiny over the acquisition of immovable property by foreign persons and entities.

Firstly, amendments to the Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Laws would require the Land Registry to verify compliance with Cap. 109 before accepting transfers, registrations of contracts of sale or related transactions. The Director of the Land Registry would be empowered to examine corporate ownership structures, including ultimate beneficial ownership, and request supporting documentation where necessary. Transactions carried out in breach of the legislation would be considered void.

Secondly, amendments to Cap. 109 would introduce a more extensive examination of ownership and control. A company incorporated in Cyprus or another Member State would no longer automatically fall outside the scope of the law if such company is ultimately controlled by third-country nationals.

The proposed amendments also seek to:

introduce enhanced documentary requirements for permit applications;

impose quantitative limits on property acquisitions by foreign persons;

prohibit the acquisition of agricultural land by aliens, except by inheritance;

prohibit acquisitions in strategically sensitive areas, including areas adjacent to the ceasefire line, ports, airports and military facilities;

restrict acquisitions through foreign-controlled companies and trusts; and

prevent foreign persons from obtaining control of Cyprus companies holding immovable property in circumstances where the transaction effectively circumvents the restrictions of the law.

Collectively, these measures would represent a significant departure from the current framework by focusing not only on the legal form of an entity, but also on its underlying ownership and control.

Legal and Policy Implications

The proposed reforms raise several important legal and practical questions.

The first concerns the criteria for determining whether an application should be approved. While the proposed legislation expands the approval process, it provides limited substantive guidance as to the factors that the Council of Ministers should consider when assessing applications. Unless supplemented by clear regulations or published criteria, this could generate uncertainty and reduce predictability for investors.

Secondly, the proposed timeframe for examining applications may prove difficult to implement in practice. Although an expedited approval process would be welcomed by the market, the effective examination of ownership structures, beneficial ownership information and supporting documentation may require substantially greater administrative resources.

Thirdly, the proposals place considerable emphasis on beneficial ownership and ultimate control. In practical terms, this shifts the focus away from the traditional principle that a company is a separate legal entity and towards an examination of the individuals behind the corporate structure. This raises interesting legal questions regarding the extent to which the legislation may effectively introduce a statutory form of corporate veil piercing for the purposes of property acquisition.

Fourthly, the proposed framework raises questions regarding the procedural safeguards surrounding the decision-making process. Given the increased administrative intervention in the examination process, coupled with the exercise of discretionary powers vested in the Council of Ministers, appropriate mechanisms should be introduced to promote consistency, transparency and accountability including reasoned decisions, clear timelines and effective avenues for review.. Without such safeguards, the manner in which applications are processed and determined may undermine legal certainty and investor confidence.

There is also a broader policy consideration. As Cyprus remains bound by the principles of the European Union, restrictions directed at third-country nationals will not generally affect EU citizens, who retain the right to acquire immovable property in Cyprus. Accordingly, it remains to be seen whether the proposed measures will meaningfully address the concerns they seek to resolve or merely distinguish between different categories of foreign purchasers.

Opinion

The underlying objectives of the proposed reforms are understandable. Greater transparency, enhanced due diligence and improved oversight of foreign participation in the real estate market are legitimate regulatory goals.

Nevertheless, policy makers should be careful not to create a framework that becomes excessively restrictive, bureaucratic or unpredictable. Foreign investment has historically contributed to economic growth, employment, development activity and broader market confidence. A regime perceived as creating unreasonable barriers may discourage legitimate investment while doing little to address the underlying causes of rising property prices. The discussion should therefore extend beyond restrictions on demand. Consideration should also be given to measures that increase housing supply, facilitate development and improve overall market efficiency.

Ultimately, the issue is not whether foreign participation in the Cypriot real estate market should be regulated. It is whether the proposed framework strikes the appropriate balance between transparency, national interests and economic competitiveness. The long-term success of any reform will depend on its ability to protect legitimate public interests without undermining Cyprus’ position as an attractive and reliable destination for foreign direct investment.

In my view, whilst the objectives underpinning the proposed reforms may be legitimate, the current proposals do not yet achieve the necessary balance between safeguarding public interests and preserving Cyprus’ competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment. On the contrary, unless appropriately refined, there is a material risk that their implementation may have a detrimental impact on the island’s FDI landscape.

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