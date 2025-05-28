Financial Services And Regulatory Updates April 2025

We researched and summarised for you, all recent regulatory updates from Cyprus and Europe, which are applicable for Regulated Companies operating in the Region.

We support our clients and associates by providing a comprehensive page withthe recent circulars, directives, and guidance issued by the following Regulators:

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC")

08/04/2025 - C700 - Digital Operational Resilience Act - Reporting Obligations (a) Incident Reporting (b) Register of Information

CySEC issued this circular to inform the Regulated Entities of their reporting obligations under the Digital Operational Resilience Act ('the DORA').

Dora Reporting Obligations

09/04/2025 - C701 - EBA amends the Guidelines EBA/GL/2019/04 on ICT and security risk management (EBA/GL/2025/02)

CySEC wishes to bring to the attention of the Cyprus Investment Firms (the "CIFs") that the EBA published on February 11, 2025, the amendment of the EBA Guidelines on ICT and security risk management (EBA/GL/2025/02).

EBA Guidelines on ICT & Security Risk Management

Central Bank of Cyprus ("CBC")

02/04/2025 - Statistics on Interest Rates applied by Monetary Financial Institutions

CBC released statistics on the average interest rates applied by monetary financial institutions (MFIs) in Cyprus on deposits and loans of euro area residents in euro, as well as data regarding volumes (amounts) of new euro denominated loans to euro area residents for the reference month of February 2025. These statistics are included in the March 2025 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics.

Read the Statistics

07/04/2025 - Facing the new uncertainty: Wise choices for the public and financial sectors of Cyprus (Available in GR only)

Despite an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape and global trade tensions, CBC notes the continued resilience of the Cypriot economy and its banking sector. In the recent visit to Cyprus, the International Monetary Fund noted the country's effective response to successive crises. Economic growth remains among the highest in the Eurozone, supported by robust foreign investment, a strong rebound in tourism, and sustained expansion in the technology and communications sectors.

Read the announcement (GR only)

10/04/2025 - Detailed interest rate information for deposits and loans for each credit institution (Available in GR only)

CBC published detailed interest rate data for deposits and loans for each credit institution to further enhance transparency.

Read the announcement (GR only)

29/04/2025 - Monetary Financial Institutions (MFIs) Deposits and Loans Statistics

CBC released the MFIs deposits and loans statistics for the reference month of March 2025, which are included in the April 2025 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics.

Read the announcement

European Central Bank ("ECB")

17/04/2025 - Monetary policy decisions

The Governing Council decided to lower the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. In particular, the decision to lower the deposit facility rate – the rate through which the Governing Council steers the monetary policy stance – is based on its updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.

Read the policy

24/04/2025 - ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2026

ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem's regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2026.

Read the announcement

30/04/2025 - ECB introduces changes to the dedicated credit facility for euro area CCPs

The ECB's Governing Council decided to implement changes to the dedicated Eurosystem overnight credit facility, which serves as a crisis-related liquidity backstop for eligible euro area central counterparties (CCPS) under the TARGET Guideline. Currently, activation of the CCP credit facility requires a decision by the ECB Governing Council. This discretionary activation will no longer be required to ensure prompt operationalisation, meaning that the CCP credit facility will be immediately available to eligible euro area CCPS if needed.

Read the announcement

European Banking Authority ("EBA")

07/04/2025 - EBA publishes its Peer Review on the performance of stress tests by Deposit Guarantee Schemes

EBA released the findings of its latest Peer Review on the performance of stress tests by deposit guarantee schemes (DGSs) across the European Union. This comprehensive review assessed how seven national DGSs performed stress tests against benchmarks developed for the purposes of this Peer Review. The benchmarks derive from the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (DGSD) and the Revised EBA Guidelines on stress tests of deposit guarantee schemes. Stress tests of DGSs are essential for maintaining financial stability and protecting EU citizens. By rigorously assessing the performance of DGS stress tests, the EBA aims to continuously enhance the preparedness of DGS to handle bank failures and safeguard depositors' funds.

Read the review

16/04/2025 - EBA updates the list of indicators used to perform risk assessments

EBA published an updated list of indicators for risk assessment and risk analysis tools, together with the accompanying methodological guide. This guidance describes how risk indicators are computed in EBA publications without adding any reporting burden on reporting institutions or competent authorities. It will allow competent authorities and users of EBA data to interpret key bank figures consistently when conducting their risk assessments and analyses.

Read the list of risk indicators

25/04/2025 - EBA publishes key indicators on climate risk in the EU/EEA banking sector

EBA released an ESG dashboard that establishes a broader ESG risk monitoring framework and allows centralised access to comparable climate risk indicators. This dashboard provides benchmarks and enhances the assessment and monitoring of transition and physical climate-related risk across the EU/EEA banking sector. It is based on the information disclosed by banks as part of their Pillar 3 ESG disclosures.

Read the climate risk key indicators

25/04/2025 - EBA issues criteria to determine when Crypto Assets Service Providers have to appoint a central contact point to help fight financial crime

EBA published a new draft of Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) that define when crypto-asset service providers (CASPS) must appoint a central contact point. A central contact point can be an important tool in the fight against financial crime.

Read the criteria

European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA")

10/04/2025 - ESMA finalises rules on firms' order execution policies under MiFID II

ESMA published the Final Report on the rules explaining how investment firms should establish their order execution policies and assess their effectiveness. In the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS), ESMA specifies the rules to enhance investment firms' order execution and foster investor protection.

Read the final report

11/04/2025 - Contact points of national supervisory authorities for communication in the MiFID II framework on supervisory cooperation, authorisation, acquisitions and passporting

Contact points of national supervisory authorities for communication in the MiFID II framework on supervisory cooperation, authorisation, acquisitions and passporting.

MiFID II contact point information

15/04/2025 - Final Report on the Guidelines on LMTs of UCITS and open-ended AIFs

The revised AIFMD and UCITS Directive provide that ESMA shall develop guidelines on the selection and calibration of liquidity management tools (LMTs) by UCITS and AIFMs of open-ended AIFs for liquidity risk management and for mitigating financial stability risks. Those guidelines shall recognise that the primary responsibility for liquidity risk management remains with the UCITS and AIFM.

Read the final report

24/04/2025 - ESMA assesses the risks posed by the use of leverage in the fund sector

ESMA publishes its annual risk assessment of leveraged alternative investment funds (AIFs) and its first analysis on risks in UCITS using the absolute Value-at-Risk (VaR) approach. Both articles represent ESMA's work to identify highly leveraged funds in the EU investment sector and assess their potential systemic relevance. While most EU investment funds use leverage only limitedly, a subset of AIFs is substantially leveraged, and a group of UCITS using the absolute VaR approach has very high gross leverage levels.

Read the Annual Risk Assessment AIFsRead the UCITS analysis

29/04/2025 - Final Report on the Guidelines on supervisory practices for competent authorities to prevent and detect market abuse under MiCA

The Guidelines put forward some general principles to ensure high-quality and effective supervision on market abuse in crypto assets and some more specific practices for NCAs regarding detection and prevention.

Read MiCA final report on prevention

