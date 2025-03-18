Enforcement Of Foreign Judgments Laws And Regulations Cyprus 2025

Country Finder

1.1 Please set out the various regimes applicable to recognising and enforcing judgments in your jurisdiction and the names of the countries to which such special regimes apply.

Applicable Law/Statutory Regime Relevant Jurisdiction(s) Corresponding Section Below Cyprus statutory regime: the Decisions of Foreign Courts (Recognition, Registration and Enforcement) Law of 2000 (Law 121(I)/2000). Provides the legal framework for the recognition and enforcement of any foreign judgments issued by any court or tribunal of a foreign country with which Cyprus has entered into a bilateral agreement for the mutual recognition and enforcement of judgments, where these bilateral and multilateral treaties do not provide for a specific procedure. Questions 2.2, 2.4, 2.5, 2.10, 2.13, 3.2 and 3.3. The common law regime. Countries to which none of the above specific treaties/statutes apply and which are not EU Member States. Questions 2.1, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 2.7, 2.9 and 2.13. Bilateral treaties concluded between the Republic of Cyprus and other sovereign States on legal assistance and cooperation in civil and commercial matters. The Czech Republic (Part II Art. 23 – Law 68/82), Hungary (Part II, Art. 22, Law 7/83), Bulgaria (Part II, Art. 25, Law 18/84), Greece (Chapter III, Art. 21, Law 55/84), Syria (Law 160/86), the Russian Federation(Chapter V, Art. 25, Law 172/86), Ukraine(Part V, Art. 20, Law 8 (III)/05), States of Former Yugoslavia (Serbia and Slovenia) (Chapter IV, Art. 20, Law 179/86), Egypt (Law 32 (III)/96), China (Art. 28, Law 19 (III)/95), Poland (Law 10 (III)/97), Germany (Chapter VI, Art. 29, Law 5/84), State of Qatar (Law 16 (III)/2019). Questions 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3. The Hague Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters (2 July 2019). Entered into force between the EU Member States (excluding Denmark) and Ukraine. Uruguay ratified on 1 September 2023, and thus the convention entered into force for that country on 1 October 2024. The United Kingdom (UK) signed the Convention on 12 January 2024 with regards to England and Wales, thus triggering the Convention's entry into force in respect of England and Wales on 1 July 2025. Questions 3.4 and 5.1. The Foreign Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) Law of 1935 (Cap. 10), as amended by the Reciprocal Execution of certain Judgments of the Commonwealth Countries Law 130(I) of 2000. For judgments obtained in the UK, British dominions, protectorates and mandated territories as well as other foreign countries which accord reciprocal treatment to judgments given in the Republic of Cyprus. Questions 2.2, 2.5, 2.9, 3.1, 3.2, 3.3 and 3.4. Brussels Regulation Recast (1215/2012). The Brussels Regulation Recast (1215/2012) applies when both parties are domiciled in an EU member State regarding judgments issued after 10 January 2015, including judgments issued in UK proceedings commenced before 31 December 2020.

General Regime

2.1 Absent any applicable special regime, what is the legal framework under which a foreign judgment would be recognised and enforced in your jurisdiction?

The rules of common law govern the recognition and enforcement of judgments from countries not covered by the regimes outlined in question 1.1.

Hence, when no other course of action is available pursuant to any multilateral or bilateral treaty, EU regulation or domestic statute, a foreign judgment may be sought via a common law action.

This regime is based on common law precedents and is not codified in a statute. Therefore, its application is not absolute and must be approached on a case-by-case basis. Cypriot courts will assume jurisdiction where the judgment debtor's place of residency is Cyprus and/or they retain assets in Cyprus.

2.2 What constitutes a 'judgment' capable of recognition and enforcement in your jurisdiction?

Art. 3 of Law 121(I)/2000 stipulates that a "judgment of a foreign court" is a decision of a court, arbitral tribunal or body of a foreign country with which the Republic of Cyprus has concluded or is bound by a treaty on mutual recognition and enforcement of judicial and arbitral awards, and which is enforceable in the country where it was issued. Furthermore, the term "decision" includes any enforceable interim decision or decree.

Additionally, Art. 2 (1) of Cap. 10 provides that a "judgment" designates a judgment or order given or made by a court in any civil proceedings, or a judgment or order given or made by a court in any criminal proceedings for the payment of a sum of money in respect of compensation or damages to any injured party.

2.3 What requirements (in form and substance) must a foreign judgment satisfy in order to be recognised and enforceable in your jurisdiction?

When a foreign judgment can only be enforced by a common law action, the substantive requirements that must be satisfied in order for a Cypriot court to make a declaration of enforceability are hereinafter laid down in question 2.7 below. In form, the foreign judgment must generally satisfy the conditions necessary to establish its authenticity under the law of the foreign forum through which it was granted.

2.4 What (if any) connection to the jurisdiction is required for your courts to accept jurisdiction for recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment?

Pursuant to Art. 2 of Law 121(1)/2000, Cypriot courts will assume jurisdiction to adjudicate applications for the recognition of a foreign judgment when at least one of the parties is resident within the Cypriot jurisdiction.

It was established in the Supreme Court of Cyprus caseVTB Bank (Open Joint-Stock Company) v Taruta Sergey Alekseyevich, General Application No. 378/14, judgment dated 12 June 2020, in relation to the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards pursuant to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards 1958 (New York Convention), that Cypriot courts will assume jurisdiction when the party against whom the arbitral award shall be enforced is a non-Cypriot resident but retains assets within the Republic of Cyprus. Following the more recent caseUnitech Limited v Cruz City 1 Mauritius Holdings(Appeal No. 49/2016, Cyprus Supreme Court – Appellate Jurisdiction, 13 November 2024), foreign arbitral awards under the New York Convention can be recognised and enforced in Cyprus, even if neither party is domiciled in Cyprus. It is likely that this will now apply to foreign judgments as well.

In relation to the common law regime applicable in the absence of a bilateral and/or multilateral treaty, the courts have jurisdiction to decide on questions of enforcement without the obligation to establish a degree of connection with the Cypriot forum. Nevertheless, the Cypriot courts have discretion to dismiss a civil action forforum non convenienswhere there is no real connection to the jurisdiction, but usually only in exceptional circumstances.

2.5 Is there a difference between recognition and enforcement of judgments? If so, what are the legal effects of recognition and enforcement respectively?

Under common law, enforcement follows recognition. In order for a foreign judgment to be enforced in Cyprus, it must be primarily recognised, since it cannot be executed outside the medium of the Cypriot courts. The same applies for the recognition and enforcement of English judgments in Cyprus pursuant to the provisions of Cap.10 (see also question 3.2).

2.6 Briefly explain the procedure for recognising and enforcing a foreign judgment in your jurisdiction.

When no other course of action is available pursuant to any multilateral or bilateral treaty, EU regulation or domestic statute (for these, please see question 3.3), enforcement of a foreign judgment may be sought via a common law action through the procedure given below.

The claimant may issue fresh proceedings before the Cypriot courts by filing a writ of summons (usually specifically endorsed), relying on the facts which created the cause of action in which the foreign judgment was given and requesting relief identical to that provided for by the foreign judgment. Thereafter, the claimant may proceed with a summons application for summary judgment under Order 18 of the Cyprus Civil Procedure Rules, on the ground that the defendant has no reasonable prospect of defending the claim.

If the application is successful, the defendant will not be permitted to defend, and the Cypriot court shall make a declaration of enforceability. The successful applicant may then proceed to apply any method of enforcement (see question 4.1 below).

2.7 On what grounds can recognition/enforcement of a judgment be challenged? When can such a challenge be made?

At common law, the recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment may be refused on one or more of the following grounds:

The judgment is contrary to the public policy of Cyprus. InAttorney General of the Republic of Kenya v Bank fur Arbeit Und Wirtschaft AG(1999) 1(A) C.L.R. 58, the Supreme Court affirmed that public policy includes the same fundamental values recognised by a society in a specific time period as those which govern the transactions and other perspectives of its members; such values permeate the established legal order and relate to political, economic or social grounds of objection. The foreign judgment offends the principles of natural justice enshrined in the Cyprus legal system, and if the foreign proceedings in the context of which the judgment was obtained were conducted improperly or in breach of the notion of natural justice. The Cypriot courts shall assess whether all parties in the original proceedings had been duly served, and whether the defendant was given a fair opportunity to be heard and received sufficient notice of proceedings to be able to defend or contest them. The foreign court lacked jurisdiction upon the circumstances of the case to issue the judgment. The Cypriot courts shall examine the matter by applying the jurisdictional rules of private international law. It is not sufficient that the foreign court had jurisdiction according to its own legal rules. The foreign judgment is not final and conclusive. A final judgment is one that is final in the country in which the judgment was made and if it createsres judicatabetween the parties to the foreign proceedings, in the sense that it may not be re-adjudicated by the court that issued it, albeit an appeal is pending before the higher courts of the country of origin. In the event that an appeal is already pending in the country where the judgment was initially issued, or is likely to be filed by the judgment debtor, the Cypriot courts retain discretion to decide whether to set aside the registration of the judgment. The judgment was fraudulently obtained, and such fraud can be readily proved. The rights under the judgment are not attributable to the person applying/requesting enforcement of the judgment. The claim is pending elsewhere (lis alibis pendens). There exists a previous final and conclusive judgment between the same parties of a competent foreign or Cypriot court with sufficient jurisdiction, conflicting with the judgment for which enforcement is sought.

As soon as the judgment debtor has been served, they may appear in court and oppose the application, which will then lead to a hearing. Following the issuance of a judgment, the losing party can then appeal such judgment.

If, for any reason, the other party does not appear in the proceedings for registration, he could apply at a later stage to have the judgment set aside due to specific and limited reasons, such as improper service or lack of jurisdiction of the court.

2.8 What, if any, is the relevant legal framework applicable to recognising and enforcing foreign judgments relating to specific subject matters?

There are several regimes pertaining to the enforcement of judgments on specific subject matters, such as bankruptcy/liquidation, child support and arbitration. Some examples include the European Convention on Certain International Aspects of Bankruptcy 1990, the United Nations Convention on the Recovery Abroad of Maintenance 1956, and the New York Convention.

2.9 What is your court's approach to recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment when there is: (a) a conflicting local judgment between the parties relating to the same issue; or (b) local proceedings pending between the parties?

Under common law, the principle ofres judicatashall apply if a conflicting local judgment exists between the parties on the same issue, and the defendant shall be entitled to challenge recognition and enforcement on the basis that the foreign judgment is not final or conclusive and/or is manifestly contrary to the public policy of Cyprus, and/or the matter has already been decided upon. The same applies where the issue has already been decided by a competent court in a foreign jurisdiction. Where local proceedings are pending between the parties, a stay of the proceedings or even an application to reject the recognition may be filed.

Pursuant to Cap. 10, the Cypriot courts may set aside a foreign judgment if a final judgment regarding the same matter has already been issued in another court (Section 6 (1)(b)).

2.10 What is your court's approach to recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment when there is a conflicting local law or prior judgment on the same or a similar issue, but between different parties?

Cypriot courts will not review the substance of a foreign judgment when examining an application to recognise and enforce such judgment; thus, it is unlikely that recognition and enforcement will be refused due to the applicable law conflicting with national law.

Nevertheless, if the foreign judgment is contrary to the public policy of Cyprus and contravenes the fundamental principles of Cypriot law, its recognition and enforcement will be refused.

If recognition and enforcement is sought under Law 121(I)/2000, the examination of the public policy element will depend on the wording of any applicable bilateral or multilateral treaty. Under Art. 6 (I)(a)(v) of Cap. 10, Cypriot courts will examine whether such recognition and enforcement contradicts public policy.

In the recent case ofIntralot Holdings Ltd v Ion, Application No. 246/2020, judgment dated 23 July 2021, the court of first instance whilst applying EC case law interpreted the public policy exception in a less restrictive manner, and held that in order for the objection of public policy to succeed, it must mainly touch on a broader issue of general importance for the Cypriot legal order.

2.11 What is your court's approach to recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment that purports to apply the law of your country?

A foreign judgment purporting to apply the law of Cyprus is still a judgment of a foreign court. A foreign judgment cannot be challenged under Cypriot law on the ground that the foreign court misapplied or misinterpreted Cypriot law. The general rules applicable to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments apply in this case.

2.12 Are there any differences in the rules and procedure of recognition and enforcement between the various states/regions/provinces in your country? Please explain.

There are no differences in the rules and procedures of recognition and enforcement between the regions/districts of the Republic of Cyprus.

2.13 What is the relevant limitation period to recognise and enforce a foreign judgment?

Where the judgment is enforced at common law through the initiation of an action, the relevant limitation period according to the Limitation of Actionable Rights Law of 2012 (Law 66(I)/2012) is 15 years from the date at which the foreign judgment became final. Under Law 66(I)/2012, the limitation period starts to run from the perfection of the claim/cause of action.

Special Enforcement Regimes Applicable to Judgments from Certain Countries

3.1 With reference to each of the specific regimes set out in question 1.1, what requirements (in form and substance) must the judgment satisfy in order to be recognised and enforceable under the respective regime?

The Hague Convention 1971 requires, in form (Art. 13), that the party seeking recognition or applying for enforcement provides:

a complete and authenticated copy of the decision; if the decision was rendered by default, the originals or certified true copies of the documents required to establish that the summons was duly served on the defaulting party; all documents required to establish that the decision fulfils the conditions of the treaty; and unless the authority addressed otherwise requires, translations of the documents referred to above, certified as correct either by a diplomatic or consular agent, or by a sworn translator or any other person so authorised in either State.

In substance (Art. 5), recognition or enforcement of a decision may nevertheless be refused in any of the following cases:

if recognition or enforcement of the decision is manifestly incompatible with the public policy of the State addressed or if the decision resulted from proceedings incompatible with the requirements of due process of law, or if, in the circumstances, either party had no adequate opportunity fairly to present his case; if the decision was obtained by fraud in the procedural sense; or if proceedings between the same parties, based on the same facts and having the same purpose, are pending before a court of the State addressed, and those proceedings were the first to be instituted or have resulted in a decision by a court of the State addressed, or have resulted in a decision by a court of another State which would be entitled to recognition and enforcement under the law of the State addressed.

To date, the Hague Convention 1971 is not applicable as the parties to it have not concluded a Supplementary Agreement with Cyprus. Nevertheless, reference to it is made due to the fact that by virtue of Art. 21, if a supplementary agreement is concluded to this effect, it could be applicable in the future.

Regarding the bilateral treaties set out in question 1.1, there is no holistic approach. Pursuant to Art. 5(1)(e) of Law 121(I)/2000, the reasons on which the defendant may base his objection are limited to the conditions laid down in the applicable treaty.

Nevertheless, the following minimum requirements have been established by all:

In form, the foreign judgment must:

satisfy the conditions necessary to establish its authenticity which are set out in the applicable legal instrument; contain a finality and enforceability clause, unless this is evident by the judgment itself; be accompanied by a document certifying that the party against which the judgment was given and who failed to attend the proceedings was duly summoned and in sufficient time to take part in the proceedings according to the law of the contracting party in the territory of which the judgment was given and, in case of incapacity to plead, such party was properly represented; and be accompanied by a certified translation of the application and the above documents in the language of the requested contracting party or into English.

In substance:

the foreign judgment should be final and binding and its authenticity must have been established; the defendant should have been duly summoned in sufficient time to take part in the proceedings according to the law of the contracting party in the territory of which the judgment was given and, in case of incapacity to plead, the defendant was properly represented; the judgment was rendered by a court of competent jurisdiction; recognition is not contrary to Cypriot public policy; the judgment has not been obtained by fraud; the actionable right should not be covered byres judicata; and the proceedings should not be frivolous or vexatious or constitute an abuse of the court's process.

The substantive grounds on which a foreign judgment may be recognised and enforced under Cap. 10 closely reflect common law. Art. 6 of Cap. 10 requires that:

the judgment is final and conclusive; the judgment provides for a payable sum of money; the courts of the country of the original court had jurisdiction; the judgment was duly served; the judgment does not contravene public policy; the judgment has not been obtained by fraud; and the rights under the judgment are not vested in the person by whom the application for registration was made.

3.2 With reference to each of the specific regimes set out in question 1.1, does the regime specify a difference between recognition and enforcement? If so, what is the difference between the legal effect of recognition and enforcement?

Both the Hague Convention 1971 and the bilateral treaties set out in question 1.1 provide for the automatic recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments. These are enforced in Cyprus by virtue of Law 121(1)/2000, Art. 5 (2), which provides that a judgment creditor is entitled to apply simultaneously for both recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment, or solely for recognition.

3.3 With reference to each of the specific regimes set out in question 1.1, briefly explain the procedure for recognising and enforcing a foreign judgment.

The procedural provisions of bilateral agreements and multilateral treaties apply. The general rule is that the procedure is governed by the law of the contracting State in the territory of which the judgment is recognised and enforced. However, one must bear in mind thatMalachtou v Armefti(1987) 1 C.L.R. 207, with reference to Art. 169 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Cyprus, established that a convention which has been ratified in the Republic of Cyprus prevails over any other law, whether the convention precedes or follows the law in time. Hence, if a convention provides for a different and/or conflicting procedure, that procedure shall apply.

Art. 5 of Law 121(I)/2000 provides that the following steps should be followed:

The procedure begins with the filing by the judgment creditor of an application by summons accompanied by an affidavit, in accordance with the provisions of the Cyprus Civil Procedure Rules. When registering the application, a hearing date is set at a time not exceeding four weeks from the date of its registration. After the registration of the application, a copy of the application must be served on the defendant without delay. The Cyprus Procedural Regulations on Civil Procedure for substitute services may apply. The defendant submits, if he so wishes, a written objection accompanied by an affidavit on the facts on which he bases his objection at least two days before the date of the hearing of the application. The reasons on which the defendant may base his objection are limited to the question of the jurisdiction of the court, the proven satisfaction of the decision, and to the existence of the conditions laid down in the treaty concerning its application. The court must not extend the time limit for filing an objection, unless it is convinced that there are special reasons for granting a reasonable extension. Evidence of the facts may be made either by affidavit or oral testimony at any stage of the proceedings. At the end of the hearing, the court shall render its decision.

With respect to UK judgments that may be recognised and enforced pursuant to the provisions of Cap. 10, the following procedure must be followed:

The judgment creditor may file an application to the court on anex partebasis (without notifying the other party) requesting the recognition of the foreign judgment. Upon the satisfaction of the court that the foreign judgment should be recognised in Cyprus, an order is issued to that effect. Following its issuance, the order must be served to the judgment debtor, who has the right to dispute the recognition by applying to the court to set aside the registration.

3.4 With reference to each of the specific regimes set out in question 1.1, on what grounds can recognition/enforcement of a judgment be challenged under the special regime? When can such a challenge be made?

With regard to Cap. 10, enforcement may be refused when the following conditions apply:

the English judgment cannot be enforced by execution in England; the enforcement of the English judgment would be contrary to public policy in Cyprus; the judgment debtor had not received notice of the original proceedings in England in sufficient time to enable him to defend the proceedings, and thus did not appear; the English court had no jurisdiction in the circumstances of the case; the rights under the English judgment are not attributable to the person who is seeking its registration and enforcement; or the matter in dispute in the proceedings in England had, previously to the date of the English judgment, been the subject of a final and conclusive judgment by a court having jurisdiction in the matter.

According to Art. 6 of Cap. 10, as soon as the judgment is registered, an application to set aside that judgment can be sought. During this period, the foreign judgment cannot be enforced.

A decision on the application for registration of a foreign judgment that has been issued by a court of a contracting party to the Hague Convention 1971 can be set aside according to Art. 5 of the Convention, on the following grounds:

if recognition or enforcement of the decision is manifestly incompatible with the public policy of the State addressed or if the decision resulted from proceedings incompatible with the requirements of due process of law or if, in the circumstances, either party had no adequate opportunity to fairly to present his case; if the decision was obtained by fraud in the procedural sense; or if proceedings between the same parties, based on the same facts and having the same purpose, are pending before a court of the State addressed, and those proceedings were the first to be instituted, have resulted in a decision by a court of the State addressed, or have resulted in a decision by a court of another State which would be entitled to recognition and enforcement under the law of the State addressed.

A challenge can be made by the judgment debtor when the judgment creditor files an application by summons (by notification to the other party) to register a judgment issued by a court of a country that Cyprus has concluded a supplementary agreement with to this effect.

Under Article 7 of the Hague Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters (2 July 2019), recognition or enforcement may be refused if:

the document which instituted the proceedings or an equivalent document, including a statement of the essential elements of the claim, (i) was not notified to the defendant in sufficient time and in such a way as to enable them to arrange for their defence, unless the defendant entered an appearance and presented their case without contesting notification in the court of origin, provided that the law of the State of origin permitted notification to be contested, or (ii) was notified to the defendant in the requested State in a manner that is incompatible with fundamental principles of the requested State concerning service of documents; the judgment was obtained by fraud; recognition or enforcement would be manifestly incompatible with the public policy of the requested State, including situations where the specific proceedings leading to the judgment were incompatible with fundamental principles of procedural fairness of that State and situations involving infringements of security or sovereignty of that State; the proceedings in the court of origin were contrary to an agreement, or a designation in a trust instrument, under which the dispute in question was to be determined in a court of a State other than the State of origin; the judgment is inconsistent with a judgment given by a court of the requested State in a dispute between the same parties; or the judgment is inconsistent with an earlier judgment given by a court of another State between the same parties on the same subject matter, provided that the earlier judgment fulfils the conditions necessary for its recognition in the requested State.

Enforcement

4.1 Once a foreign judgment is recognised and enforced, what are the general methods of enforcement available to a judgment creditor?

Once a foreign judgment is recognised by Cypriot courts, it can be enforced in the same manner as any judgment issued originally by a Cypriot court. It has been held inKountouris Deputy Minister of Justice and Public Order(1997) 1 (C) C.L.R. 1677 that the purpose of recognising and enforcing foreign judgments is to synchronise that judgment with a judgment of a competent court of Cyprus and execute it accordingly.

Thus, once the foreign judgment is recognised and enforced by Cypriot courts, the judgment creditor has the following options under the Civil Procedure Law, Cap. 6:

Writ of execution for the sale of movables, which entails the sale of a judgment debtor's movable property for the benefit of the judgment creditor. Every court's judgment or order for the delivery of possession of movable property may be executed through a writ of delivery, ordering the delivery of the movable property to the judgment creditor. Writ for the sale of immovable property. Writ of sequestration of immovable property. Registration of an encumbrance order (memo) over immovable property. Garnishee order/third-party debt order. Through this process, the court has power to order a third party not to alienate in any way the amount determined in the order and, additionally, if the third party is a bank, to confiscate the amounts owed directly. An order to the judgment debtor to make payments towards the debt on a monthly basis. The amount and dates of the payments will be determined by the court according to the financial position of the judgment debtor. Injunctions and other orders encumbering the interest of the judgment debtor on shares and other stock owned (Encumbering Orders Law 1992 (Law 31(I)/1992).

Moreover, provided that the judgment debtor is a Cypriot company, the judgment creditor has the option of delivery of a statutory demand under the Companies Law (Cap. 113) for payment of the liquidated and undisputed sum, within 21 days from the date of its service. In case of failure to comply, the judgment creditor has the right to file a winding-up petition to the court.

In addition, liquidation/winding-up proceedings/appointment of equitable receiver can be initiated against a judgment debtor.

Other Matters

5.1 Have there been any noteworthy recent (in the last 12 months) legal developments in your jurisdiction relevant to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments? Please provide a brief description.

In the recent Appeal Court case ofHassapis v Ian Almond, Appeal Nos 5/2018, 76/2018 and 77/2018, issued on 14 February 2024, the court stated that:

public policy can justify refusing to enforce a foreign judgment in Cyprus if the claimants lacked proper legal standing in the original case;

the EU Regulation 44/2001 (Brussels I) restricts grounds for non-enforcement, but allows exceptions based on public order and jurisdictional defects;

foreign judgments cannot be enforced if the original claimants lacked standing in the foreign court;

a court can differentiate between defendants in enforcement proceedings if valid jurisdictional reasons exist; and

the District Court does not conduct a substantive review of foreign judgments but ensures compliance with enforcement regulations.

In another recent Appeal Court case ofUnitech Limited v Cruz City 1 Mauritius Holdings, Appeal No. 49/2016, Cyprus Supreme Court – Appellate Jurisdiction, issued on 13 November 2024, while relating to arbitral awards, it was decided that:

foreign arbitral awards under the New York Convention can be recognised and enforced in Cyprus, even if neither party is domiciled in Cyprus;

the New York Convention provides an exhaustive list of reasons for refusing recognition, which cannot be expanded by national laws like Law 121(I)/2000;

Cypriot courts have jurisdiction to enforce foreign arbitral awards under Law 84/1979, without requiring proof of a connection to Cyprus (such as assets or domicile); and

the New York Convention prevails over conflicting national laws due to Cyprus' constitutional framework.

The Hague Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters (2 July 2019) entered into force between the EU Member States (excluding Denmark) and Ukraine. Uruguay ratified this on 1 September 2023, and thus the convention entered into force for that country on 1 October 2024. The UK signed the Convention on 12 January 2024 with regards to England and Wales, thus triggering the Convention's entry into force in respect of England and Wales on 1 July 2025.

In addition, Cyprus has completely reformed the Civil Procedure Rules for all new cases as of 1 September 2023, and in addition, has adopted a new eJustice Online System as of 15 January 2024, the combination of which should provide for quicker resolution of applications for recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments.

5.2 Are there any particular tips you would give, or critical issues that you would flag, to clients seeking to recognise and enforce a foreign judgment in your jurisdiction?

Clients seeking to recognise and enforce a foreign judgment in Cyprus should primarily consider which of the aforementioned regimes in Cyprus would apply, in order to determine the procedural route that should be taken to achieve enforcement. Fundamentally, this depends on the identification of the jurisdiction in which the original judgment was rendered. Moreover, the formal requirements set by the applicable framework should be diligently considered, since an application for recognition and enforcement will be easily dismissed by Cypriot courts on technicalities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.