Luxembourg National Identification Number (LNIN) – RCS Formality Updates

The deadline is now set. The Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (RCS) requires natural persons registered with the RCS to provide a Luxembourg National Identification Number (LNIN) by October 1, 2025. Furthermore, starting June 1, 2025, the update of the LNIN for natural persons registered with the RCS will incur a fee.

As a reminder, all natural persons registered with the RCS must provide their LNINs during initial registrations, modifications, and updates.

The failure to comply may result in restricted access to filing formalities for the concerned entities.

At this stage, no formal obligation has been specified regarding the update of the Register of Beneficial Owners (RBO) for individuals who are also registered in the RBO.

