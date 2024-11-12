UAE Takes Top Two Spots In The Executive Nomad Index

Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital city, has been recognised as one of the best destinations for executive digital nomads, according to a report.

The UAE took the top two spots in the 2024 Executive Nomad Index, published on 29 August by London-based international property services company Savills. Dubai retained its lead position for the second consecutive year, while Abu Dhabi moved from fourth place to second this year.

The Executive Nomad Index ranks 25 global destinations for long-term remote workers. All either have a digital nomad visa programme, or equivalent, or in the case of the US and European countries, are already part of a large economic bloc that allows free movement of people for living or work. They offer favourable climates year-round, a high quality of life and have established prime residential markets.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank highly in several categories, but Dubai has a large advantage in the air connectivity category, which placed it ahead of Abu Dhabi overall. Dubai International, its main airport, is the world's busiest for international passenger traffic. The recently announced Al Makhtoum airport expansion in Dubai will make it the largest airport in the world upon completion.

"Abu Dhabi's business-friendly environment attracts executive digital nomads," said Jade Wong, Senior Sales Manager at Sovereign PPG. "The UAE's capital city offers a range of incentives for businesses, including free zones that provide streamlined processes for setting up and operating a company. This regulatory ease, coupled with a stable economic environment, makes Abu Dhabi an attractive destination for entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand their business.

"From a lifestyle perspective, Abu Dhabi provides a high standard of living with a safe and clean environment and vibrant cultural scene. For executives who value their work-life balance, the city also offers numerous recreational activities. This combination of professional and personal benefits aligns to make Abu Dhabi a compelling choice for international business travel and digital nomads alike."

Cities with beachside access continued to outperform in the top 10 led by Málaga, Miami, Lisbon, Barcelona and Palma, which took the next five spots on the Index respectively.

"The more common digital nomad is symbolised by the young backpacker; however, executive nomads tend to be older and more likely travel with family in tow," said Savills World Research Associate Director Kelcie Sellers.

"This places a greater emphasis on the quality of life aspects that these top international locations can provide, such as safety and access to healthcare or education facilities. For these individuals, both physical networking and digital connectivity are important and must be accounted for.

"Executive nomads are more likely to rent and put an emphasis on extra space and proximity to local amenities. Prime rents have risen, on average, by 5% in the last year across the 25 locations monitored in the Savills index, with some urban markets seeing increases of more than 15%."

New entrants to the 2024 index included Palermo (22) and Cape Town (17). The Sicilian capital has a rich heritage and a long history. It is also the most affordable major prime rental market in Italy, with prime rents, for example, up to 70% lower than Florence.

South Africa introduced its Digital Nomad Visa programme in May 2024 and Cape Town stands to benefit as a key destination for these travellers and businesspeople in the global south.

Also new to the 2024 Index are, the Caribbean island of Grenada (11), Bali (12) and Costa Rican capital San José (13), the first Central American destination to be included in the Savills Index.

"The rise of executive digital nomadism has had significant implications for business and entrepreneurship," said Wong. "This ranking highlights the advantages of doing business in the UAE. The city's strong digital infrastructure supports seamless remote work, which is crucial when relying on internet connectivity and online communication tools."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.