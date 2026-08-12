Chronicle Of A $700 Million Fine

A major Colombian brewery faced a USD$220,000 fine from the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce for mishandling a promotional campaign linked to soccer tickets. The company violated consumer protection laws by changing contest rules mid-campaign and omitting essential information, leaving over 4,000 customers without promised benefits. This case provides critical lessons for entrepreneurs on how to structure legally compliant promotions that protect both customers and business reputation.

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How to run successful (and legal) promotions without your business paying the price

What do soccer, beer, and a fine of over 700 million pesos (USD$220,000 approx.) have in common? The short answer: a poorly executed promotion. Recently, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) issued a landmark resolution that leaves all entrepreneurs with an invaluable lesson about advertising promises and current regulations.

The Case: When “Bienvenida Azul – Blue Welcome” turned into red numbers

The SIC sanctioned a major brewery in Colombia with a fine of approximately USD$220,000. The reason? Breaching consumer protection rules in their recent promotional campaigns linked to ticketing for a professional soccer team.

The brand promised season ticket holders access to tickets by redeeming codes. However, the execution failed miserably on the logistical front. More than 4,164 complaints reached the company because users did not receive the codes, received tickets for different seating areas, or, despite completing all the required steps, were left empty-handed.

The “Capital Sin” under Law 1480 of 2011

The investigation determined that the company made lethal errors under the Consumer Statute (Law 1480) and the instructions of the SIC’s Unique Circular:

Changing rules mid-game: They unilaterally modified the closing time of a contest.

They unilaterally modified the closing time of a contest. Incomplete information: They omitted essential conditions in the advertising materials, such as the exact validity of the offer, the method of participation, and the number of incentives available.

Applying the lesson to your business

The entrepreneurial scenario: Imagine you are about to launch a new business, perhaps opening your own facility for distilling alcoholic beverages (such as rum, gin, whiskey, or tequila). For the grand launch, you decide to roll out an aggressive promotion where the first 500 customers who buy a bottle will receive a free tour.

If you fail to include “Valid while supplies last for 500 spots” in your advertising, customer number 501 could legally demand their prize. And if you change the promotion dates overnight because distillery logistics got complicated, you would be committing the exact same infractions that caused this millionaire fine.

The Entrepreneur’s Playbook: 4 Golden Rules

To ensure your campaigns attract customers and keep you off the sanctions radar, consider this framework:

Absolute clarity in marketing materials: Every advertising piece must state the exact validity (start and end dates) and the number of available units or incentives. This is the cornerstone for the consumer to make an informed decision. A promise is a promise (literally): If you offer a benefit, you must have the operational capacity to deliver it. Check your inventory and your tech platform before going live. Rules aren’t changed at halftime: Once you’ve published the terms and conditions, stick to them. A unilateral change of schedules or mechanics without a justified force majeure alters the basis of decision making. Robust customer service channels: Prepare for complaints and claims. Responding quickly and solving the problem internally can prevent the consumer from escalating their dissatisfaction with regulatory authorities.

A fine not only hits your cash flow but also your brand’s reputation with its most enthusiastic customers. Promotions are fantastic tools for growth; the secret lies in legally bulletproofing them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.