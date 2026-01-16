Key Trademark Classification Changes In China (2026)

Pursuant to the requirements of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the announcement of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the (2026) Guidebook on Classification of Goods and Services Based on 13th Edition of the Nice Classification has been officially implemented since January 1, 2026 . This update covers three core changes: Cross-class migration of goods/services, Addition of new economy categories, and Optimization of similar Subclasses, which directly impact trademark application success rates, protection scope, and enforcement effectiveness. To help you accurately adapt to the new regulations, we have summarized the key information below based on the official amendment details:

Key Focus: Cross-Class Migration of 10 Groups of High-Frequency Goods/Services (Including Subdivision Rules)

This adjustment involves multiple commonly used product/service categories. Some goods/services have been split or migrated, requiring precise category matching to avoid application rejection:

Eyewear and accessories (eyeglasses, lenses, contact lenses, sunglasses): Moved from Class 9 (Subclass 0919) to the newly added Similar Subclass 1011 of Class 10, clearly classified as medical correction/assistive devices. Smart glasses remain in Class 9 Subclass 0901; virtual reality glasses remain in Subclass 0908; protective glasses remain in Subclass 0919, 3D glasses are moved from Subclass 0921 to Subclass 0911, and applications must be filed based on intended use. Essential oils and related fragrances: Fully split by purpose – cosmetic essential oils (Class 3), essential oils/creams for aromatherapy (Class 5), essential oils/musk/vanillin for production (Class 1), and essential oils for food flavoring (Class 30) . Aromatherapy rattan sticks and incense preparations originally in Class 3 (Subclass 0305) are moved to Class 3 (Subclass 0308). Electrically heated clothing, heated socks, heated boots, heated foot warmers, heated gloves, etc. : Moved from Class 11 (heating equipment category) to Class 25, classified according to the core attributes of the goods, and grouped with regular clothing, shoes, socks, and gloves for protection.. Emergency rescue vehicles/boats (fire trucks, fireboats, lifeboats, etc.): Unified under Class 12 (transportation vehicles category) from Class 9, clearly classified as emergency rescue transport vehicles. Nozzles for watering hoses : Adjusted from Class 21 to Class 17 (rubber and plastic hose accessories category) to match classification based on material attributes. Industrial fragrances (geraniol, synthetic musk ketone, etc.): Moved from Class 3 (Subclass 0305) to Class 1 (chemical raw materials), requiring application based on chemical raw material attributes. Antibacterial hand sanitize: Classified under Class 5 (Subclass 0501), with a clear note that it is similar to hand cream in Class 3 (Subclass 0301), requiring cross-search. Optical services: Eyeglass fitting services are classified under Class 44, while eyeglass repair and maintenance services are classified under Class 37. These must be declared separately based on service attributes. Clutch pads (non-land vehicle use): Split into clutch pads for land vehicles (moved from Class 17 to Class 12 in Subclass 1202, consistent with vehicle components classification) and clutch pads for non-land vehicles (moved from Class 17 to Class 7 in Subclass 0750, consistent with mechanical component classification). Sensors (electric): Moved from Subclass 0910 to Subclass 0913 in Class 9, and belong to a different group from inductors in subclass 0910.

II. Emerging Sector Layout: Covers new categories in technology, environmental protection, and public welfare.

Adapting to the development needs of the new economy, multiple emerging fields have added subdivided goods/service items, and relevant practitioners can seize the opportunity to preempt the registrations:

Industrial and Environmental Categories (Class 1 / Class 40): Class 1 has added scientific fluorescent dyes; Class 40 has added bioremediation services (using microorganisms for purification).

Smart and Technology Categories (Class 7 / Class 9 / Class 42): Class 7 has added agricultural harvesting robots, household electric food vacuum sealers, and window-cleaning robots; Class 9 has added Near Field Communication (NFC) tags and virtual mirrors (interactive electronic displays); Class 42 has added Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS).

Medical and Health Categories (Class 5 / Class 10): Class 5 has added medicinal floral waters and medical fluorescent dyes; Class 10 has added smart canes for the visually impaired, aligning with the smart healthcare sector.

Livelihood and Consumer Categories (Class 2 / Class 6 / Class 41): Class 2 has added edible glazing agents for food decoration; Class 6 has added metal soap dispensers; Class 41 has added drone light show performance services.

III. Official Rule Optimization: Details Affecting Application Success Rates

Subclass adjustments: Subclass 0305 of Class 3 is completely deleted, and relevant goods are split into Class 3 (Subclasses 0306/0308), Class 1, and Class 5 . The name of Subclass 0113 of Class 1 is revised to Chemicals for use in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries (excluding food preservatives)", clarifying the classification scope. Annotation supplements: Multiple Classes add cross-search prompts. For example, some fragrances in Class 1 require cross-search with the former Subclass 0305 of Class 3 to avoid rejection due to similarity with historical applications. Standardization of descriptions: "Washing machines with drying drums" is uniformly revised to "Washing machines with drying functions", and "Night lighting objects (candles)" is revised to "Small candles". Standard descriptions must be used in applications.

IV. 2026 Practical Guidelines to Avoid Pitfalls (Important!)

Applicable Time: For new applications submitted after January 1, 2026, the new classification system must be used. Applications submitted prior to this date will still follow the old classification system. The validity of already registered trademarks remains unchanged, but their scope of protection will not automatically migrate to the new classification. It is particularly important to note that when responding to an official notification of amendment of goods or services, the response must be based on the classification standard at the time of application filed. Supplement Applications: For goods or services involving cross-class migration, it is recommended to proactively register the new relevant classes to avoid gaps in protection. When renewing a trademark, it is advisable to simultaneously evaluate the new classification system and supplement registrations in associated classes. Trademark Searches: When conducting trademark searches, it is necessary to check historical application records in both the old and new classes. For example, for eyewear products, it is essential to search historical applications under Class 9 and new applications under Class 10 to avoid potential conflicts or similarities. Evidence Requirements: In opposition or non-use cancellation cases, the submitted evidence must correspond to the new classification system. Otherwise, the evidence may be deemed invalid.

