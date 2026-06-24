China Calls For Stronger Online Copyright Protection In Emerging Fields

A conference on challenges and solutions in emerging areas of online copyright protection was held on Friday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, calling for further improvements to the copyright legal framework and stronger application of artificial intelligence in the copyright sector

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A conference on challenges and solutions in emerging areas of online copyright protection was held on Friday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, calling for further improvements to the copyright legal framework and stronger application of artificial intelligence in the copyright sector.

The 10th China Internet Copyright Protection and Development Conference, jointly organized by the Copyright Administration of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Guangdong provincial copyright bureau and the Shenzhen municipal government, attracted more than 600 representatives from government agencies, research institutions, associations and enterprises.

The conference focused on "enhancing the copyright protection system in emerging fields and fostering drivers of new quality productive forces."

According to the conference, during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), China will advance development of a copyright strategy and accelerate revisions to administrative regulations supporting the Copyright Law, particularly to provide institutional support for emerging sectors.

During the period, the country will strengthen innovative applications of cutting-edge technologies such as AI in the copyright field, while further improving social and financial services related to copyright.

The conference also called for stronger copyright supervision in key sectors and the use of technology to establish a long-term governance mechanism for copyright protection, with greater efforts devoted to training online copyright professionals.

It also emphasized expanding international cooperation in online copyright protection, calling for deeper participation in global copyright governance and stronger multilateral and bilateral exchanges to build a more efficient international cooperation mechanism.

At Friday's conference, organizers unveiled key tasks for the "Sword Net 2026" anti-piracy campaign, along with 10 major copyright infringement and piracy cases handled in 2025 and landmark infringement cases in the book and film sectors.

The event also featured sub-forums on topics including AI copyright rules, AI industry development, micro and short dramas, digital music, publishing, sports events, film and television, software legalization, and gaming, animation and cultural creativity.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202605/1996314.html

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