2026 IP5 Heads Of Office And IP5 Industry Meetings Held

The 2026 IP5 Heads of Office Meeting and the Meeting of the IP5 Heads of Office with IP5 Industry were recently held, with a delegation led by Zhang Zhicheng, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, attending the meetings online.

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The 2026 IP5 Heads of Office Meeting and the Meeting of the IP5 Heads of Office with IP5 Industry were recently held, with a delegation led by Zhang Zhicheng, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, attending the meetings online.

During the IP5 Heads of Office Meeting, the IP5 Offices exchanged views on enhancing the application of AI technologies and the role of the IP5 Offices in the AI era. The participants also reviewed the progress in cooperation projects, adopted the Joint Statement of the IP5 Offices and the new vision of IP5 cooperation, and reached preliminary consensus on updating the roadmap for new emerging technologies and AI.

At the Meeting of the IP5 Heads of Office with IP5 Industry, the IP5 Offices briefed industry representatives on the progress of various cooperation projects. Participants held in-depth discussions on efforts toward advanced and reliable intellectual property systems by utilizing AI technologies. The IP5 Offices shared updates on their recent work in the field of AI, gained a deeper understanding of industry needs regarding AI-related IP work, and agreed to continue constructive cooperation.

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