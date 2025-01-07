ARTICLE
7 January 2025

2025 Cayman Islands Compliance Dates

H
Harneys

Contributor

Harneys logo

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.

Explore Firm Details
The calendar shows key Cayman compliance filing dates that you should be aware of for 2025.
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Matt Taber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Use our Cayman regulatory compliance calendars to stay on top of your regulatory obligations.

The calendar shows key Cayman compliance filing dates that you should be aware of for 2025.

Download our compliance calendar here.

2025 compliance calendar

Cayman Islands regulatory deadlines

View the 2025 deadlines

Deadline

Filing

Authority

Notes

15 January 2025

CIMA fee payments for all entities registered with CIMA

CIMA

Late payment penalties start to accrue after 15 January 2025 on a monthly basis

15 January 2025

Annual declaration and pre-payment for directors registered with CIMA under the Director Registration and Licensing Act

CIMA

15 January 2025

Annual declaration for entities registered as a Registered Person under the Securities Investment Business Act

CIMA

31 January 2025

Economic Substance Notification due for all entity types

Registrar

This must be filed before an annual return can be filed

31 January 2025

Annual Return and payment of annual Government registration fees for all entities incorporated or registered in the Cayman Islands (including foreign partnerships and companies)

Registrar

For an entity to be considered in good standing the Annual Return and fees must be filed and paid by 31 January 2025. If the Annual Return and fees are not filed and paid by 31 March 2025 then late payment penalties start to accrue on a quarterly basis

30 April 2025

Registration for entities defined as Financial Institutions under CRS and FATCA legislation formed in 2024

DITC

30 June 2025

File audited financial statements for mutual funds and private funds with a financial year end of 31 December 2024

CIMA

30 June 2025

File FAR Form for mutual funds and private funds with a financial year end of 31 December 2024
FAR Form

CIMA

31 July 2025

CRS and FATCA reporting due for all Financial Institutions
Access to DITC Portal

DITC

1 September 2025

Date by which strike off application must be submitted for an entity to be dissolved on 31 December 2025

Registrar of Companies

15 September 2025

CRS Compliance Form for the year ending 31 December 2024
CRS Compliance Form

DITC

1 November 2025

Date by which strike off application must be submitted for an entity to avoid 2026 fees

Registrar of Companies

The entity will be dissolved on 31 March 2026

1 December 2025

Date by which an entity must be put into voluntary liquidation to avoid 2026 fees

Registrar of Companies

Variable

Tax Resident in Another Jurisdiction form, or Economic Substance Return for entities that carried on any relevant activity during 2024, with a financial year end during 2024 (eg 31 March, 30 June, 30 September or 31 December 2024)

DITC

For example, an entity with a 30 June 2024 financial year end and conducting a relevant activity between 1 January 2024 and 30 March 2024 must file its Economic Substance Return by 30 June 2025

Ongoing

Beneficial Ownership information or exemption

Registrar of Companies

Entities registered with CIMA as a Registered Person under the Securities Investment Business Act or registered under the Private Funds Act or the Mutual Funds Act are not required to obtain beneficial ownership details nor maintain a beneficial ownership register, however they must file details of their exemption

Where our strategic alliance partner, Harneys Fiduciary, provides registered office services to an entity, the Annual Return and Economic Substance Notification will be on the Harneys Connect Portal.

Download this compliance calendar here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matt Taber
Matt Taber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More