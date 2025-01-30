Insurance And Asset Managers In The Cayman Islands: A Perfect Marriage?

The significant growth in life & annuity reinsurance in the Cayman Islands has showed no signs of slowing in the past few years and a material ingredient of this growth is Cayman reinsurers sponsored by large private equity / asset manager groups who have long had a significant footprint in the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands have long been the leading domicile for investment funds, housing over 30,000 registered funds by the end of Q4 2024. As the reinsurance sector matures and asset manager / private equity backed partnerships (such as Aspida/Ares, Talcott/Sixth Street, Brookfield/North End Re and Third Point/Malibu Life) become more established, it's timely to take a closer look at the evolving relationship between the insurance and fund management sectors from a Cayman Islands perspective.

The growth of reinsurance in the Cayman Islands

While the Cayman Islands captive insurance industry has been well established for many years, the jurisdiction has experienced significant growth in reinsurance over the last decade, becoming a jurisdiction of choice for the establishment of reinsurance platforms and sidecars, particularly for large reinsurers specialising in the life and annuity space. The total value of premiums written from January to September 2024 for the 94 reinsurers licensed in Cayman reached US$25 billion, with life & annuity business generating nearly US$12.5 billion in premium income over the same period.

Reinsurers have been attracted by the jurisdiction's proportionate and risk based approach to capital adequacy, without the influence of Solvency II rules given that the industry derives around 90% of its business from the United States with only a negligible percentage from Europe. Incoming reinsurers also benefit from attractive lifestyle options for executives (including a 25 year work permit), a wealth of talent and expertise in the local service provider market as well as the Cayman Islands' continued economic and political stability.

In addition to the premium being generated, Cayman Islands reinsurers hold total assets of over US$93 billion, presenting a huge sum of capital available for reinvestment. With the depth of technical funds expertise and wide range of funds available in the Cayman Islands, it comes as no surprise that those fund investors and managers have become increasingly involved in reinsurance. This closer relationship aligns with both the growth of reinsurance in the jurisdiction and the closer connections being forged globally between capital markets and the insurance industry over a similar timeframe.

A meeting of minds and markets?

A number of combined factors have contributed to the global shift in the relationship between insurance and private investments.

Ageing populations from the baby boom generation, longer life expectancy and the decline in sustainability and performance of employer and state pensions (particularly defined benefit schemes) have all contributed to a steady global growth in the retirement savings gap, which is the shortfall between the savings or pension income available and the amount needed to fund an individual's retirement. The expansion of this gap has led to increased demand for private methods to fund retirement, including wider access to defined contribution pension pots and use of alternative investments, as well as placing pressure on more traditional retirement products such as life and long term insurance and annuities, where performance was not assisted by low interest rates.

This market pressure on retirement products coupled with the low interest rate environment had a significant impact on the life and annuities insurance sector. Life and annuity insurers turned to alternative fund managers seeking higher yielding illiquid and private assets that offered a significant opportunity to generate enhanced performance in low-yielding life and annuity portfolios. This led to a number of fund manager reinsurance acquisitions, with asset managers stepping in to purchase large blocks of life and annuity reserve assets. Then in 2022, fast rising interest rates and inflation put cost pressure on individuals and drove a swift increase in demand for savings products and annuities. Where previously fund managers had traded in fully fledged books of legacy business, this rapid change in rates and demand has more recently led to asset managers supporting annuity underwriters through "flow" reinsurance transactions, starting from scratch as a partnership between the asset manager and insurer to set up new products and lines of business, where many programs are operated on an economic basis but supported by robust actuarial modelling and stress testing.

The ongoing increase in the volume and complexity of regulation and so called "redundant reserves" in many countries has also precipitated international demand for alternative fund management and insurance structures in offshore jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands, where neutral tax treatment and robust but proportionate regulatory systems offer attractive opportunities to businesses and investors alike.

What does an insurance and fund management partnership look like in practice?

There are a range of models and structures under which insurers and asset / fund managers can operate in closer union. These can involve either the insurer or manager at the top of the chain taking an equity stake in the insurer or asset / fund manager below it, with the manager taking an active role to manage the insurance assets under a more focused but potentially more flexible investment strategy.

More commonly in the Cayman Islands, given the private equity appetite in the funds sector, we tend to see ceding insurers entering into reinsurance transactions with a reinsurer owned or controlled by a fund manager or with a reinsurance sidecar, a vehicle sponsored by one or more fund managers alongside other participants (including insurers), allowing for a broader range of investment sources, pooling of risk for smaller entrants and distributed control of capital requirements, reinsurance or retrocession arrangements and rate setting. Investors are often the driving force behind the selection of the Cayman Islands as the chosen jurisdiction for a new private equity backed reinsurer, resulting in full structures and corporate groups being established in the Cayman Islands in addition to the insurance entity itself.

The Cayman Islands also offers a range of insurance licences and corporate structures so that the platform can be tailored to the sponsor's requirements but within the confines of what the legal and regulatory framework permits. Many are opting to establish the operating vehicle as a segregated portfolio company which is licensed as a Class B(iii) reinsurer, considered to be the most flexible corporate and licensing structure in Cayman, permitting the writing of both affiliate and third party insurance as well as both life & annuity and P&C business within the same entity. Through this structure, insurance groups can test a range of models for different risks within the efficiency of one segregated portfolio company as the primary corporate structure, which allows for segregation of assets and liabilities through individual segregated portfolios and portfolio insurance companies.

In addition, a key benefit and attraction of the Cayman Islands insurance regime is the ability to design a bespoke capital, investment and resourcing model that works for the particular risk being assumed, within appropriate and transparent reporting frameworks. This in turn allows for the bespoke model to maximise the capital available for investment.

The common theme across these arrangements is that greater involvement of asset / fund managers in insurance offers access to higher yielding investments, diversification and improved expected results of the investment portfolio, decreasing the cost of insurance, alleviating pricing pressure and resulting in better guaranteed rates at the outset.

Opportunities for growth – the future is bright!

As with any successful merger, the best results are driven by a complementary union of strengths that balance out each partner's respective risks. For insurance and asset / fund management, there is a clear advantage in combining the benefits of each sector's differing risk cultures and strategies to hedge against downturn risks and improve overall capital efficiency.

The funds sector remains the jewel in the crown of the Cayman Islands' leading financial services industry, and because of this, and a host of other reasons, the Cayman Islands continues to provide a fertile environment for insurers and asset / fund managers to broaden and deepen their close relationships.

With the Cayman Islands recently appointed as a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guest member and its ongoing journey towards pursuing Qualified Jurisdiction status with the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the jurisdiction is committed to the continual improvement of its regulatory regimes as the jurisdiction evolves.

We anticipate that international recognition of the Cayman Islands' increased maturity and transparency will also continue to promote an upwards trajectory for the Cayman Islands generally, and more specifically, ensuring that reinsurance continues to grow, and that the insurance and asset / fund management sectors continue to develop more sophisticated partnerships across broader lines of business.

