Cabinet Appoints New CIMA Board

Cabinet has approved the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), reinforcing Government's commitment to strong governance, regulatory excellence and effective oversight of the financial services sector.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 25 March 2026 - Cabinet has approved the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), reinforcing Government's commitment to strong governance, regulatory excellence and effective oversight of the financial services sector.

The following individuals will serve on the Board for a two-year term from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028:

Re-appointments:

Anna Goubault

Dax Basdeo

Vaughn Carter

Langston Sibblies

New appointments:

Heather Smith

Taron Jackman

Monique Frederick

Don Ebanks

Greg Swart

Anna Goubault has been appointed as Chairperson, with Heather Smith serving as Deputy Chairperson.

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, highlighted the significance of two Caymanian women serving in these leadership roles.

"As we look ahead to the future of financial services and its regulation, we know that there are new business lines to grow whilst ensuring they are appropriately regulated. We also know that we have to overcome hopefully, successfully, international assessments that are on the horizon as well as develop the internal future of CIMA operations in terms of innovation, automation, and succession," Premier Ebanks said.

"With this promising future in mind, yet honouring the present International Women's Month theme ("Give to Gain"), the Cabinet took the decision that the leadership of the CIMA Board should be held by two intelligent, experienced, professional Caymanian women. We are confident that, based on merit, the new Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson will lead the CIMA board well, and

simultaneously serve as additional powerful examples, to young women in particular, that women are clearly capable of managing significant appointments and posts," he said.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Public Authorities Act and the Monetary Authority Act, which collectively set out the governance framework and standards for board composition, independence, and competency.

"It's a great privilege to have the opportunity to chair the CIMA Board, CIMA's core work is vital to the jurisdiction," Ms Goubault said. "I value this opportunity in this crucial phase in CIMA's history, as we chart our way as a global financial centre and we continue to support innovation and competition through our own leading financial regulatory standards. I look forward to working with CIMA colleagues and the executive as we deliver on this mission.

"As we look forward to 2026 and beyond, we remain focused on ensuring a stable, modern and internationally respected financial system guided by the principles of good governance, innovation and public trust. We will continue to adapt, lead and protect the integrity of the Cayman Islands financial services system," she said.

All appointees were assessed to ensure they bring the experience, expertise and integrity to serve effectively and in the public interest.

"It's indeed an honour to be appointed to this role and to be able to contribute alongside my fellow directors and the CIMA executive management," Ms Smith said. "As a former regulator with over 25 years in industry, I understand first-hand the importance of CIMA's contribution as a regulator of the financial services sector here in the Cayman Islands. I look forward to the opportunity to be able to provide input, based on my prior experience with CIMA, as well as my industry experience."

The Premier went on to say that since they bring together a broad range of expertise across financial services, governance, and public policy, the new Board is well positioned to support CIMA in maintaining a resilient, well-regulated, and forward-looking financial services industry.

The Government also extends its sincere appreciation to the outgoing Board members for their dedicated service and valuable contributions. The Government remains committed to supporting CIMA as it carries out its vital role in safeguarding financial services regulation and upholding the strength and reputation of the Cayman Islands.

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