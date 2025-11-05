ARTICLE
5 November 2025

NPO Registrar Reminder On Charitable Donations

Grand Cayman, 3 November 2025 - The Registrar for Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) in the Cayman Islands is reminding the public to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of charitable organisations before making donations in response to social challenges and humanitarian needs.

Members of the public are encouraged to check the most recent list of registered NPOs in the Cayman Islands, available at www.ciregistry.com

Contributing to registered NPOs helps reduce the risk of fraud, misuse of funds, and other unlawful activities, while ensuring that donations reach their intended causes.

Anyone with concerns about a particular organisation is encouraged to contact the Registrar for Non-Profit Organisations at grcompliance@gov.ky.

