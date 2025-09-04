ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Ministry Of Financial Services And Commerce Closes For Staff Function

CI
Cayman Islands Government

Contributor

Cayman Islands Government logo
The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.
Explore Firm Details
Grand Cayman, 2 September 2025 - The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce will be closed from 8:00am until 1:00pm on Friday, 12 September, for a staff function.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Ministry Of Financial Services
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Grand Cayman, 2 September 2025 - The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce will be closed from 8:00am until 1:00pm on Friday, 12 September, for a staff function.

The following agencies under the Ministry will also be closed for the same period on Friday:

  • the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development,
  • Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office,
  • Department of Commerce and Investment,
  • Department for International Tax Cooperation, and
  • General Registry

All of the offices will reopen on Friday from 1:00pm and normal office hours will resume on Monday, 15 September.

The Ministry and its agencies apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ministry Of Financial Services
Ministry Of Financial Services
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More