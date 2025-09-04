Ministry Of Financial Services And Commerce Closes For Staff Function

Grand Cayman, 2 September 2025 - The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce will be closed from 8:00am until 1:00pm on Friday, 12 September, for a staff function.

The following agencies under the Ministry will also be closed for the same period on Friday:

the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development,

Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office,

Department of Commerce and Investment,

Department for International Tax Cooperation, and

General Registry

All of the offices will reopen on Friday from 1:00pm and normal office hours will resume on Monday, 15 September.

The Ministry and its agencies apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

