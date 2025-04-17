Two Recent Events Highlight João Taborda Da Gama's Standing In The International Field Of "Psychedelics Law."

In January João Taborda da Gama spoke about "Regulation and Ethical Dilemmas in the Application of Entheogens" at the HEAL Forum at the University of Beira Interior in Covilhã, and was named among the "Global Top 200 Psychedelics Lawyers" of the year.

At the Forum, João spoke on a panel moderated by psychiatrist Silvina Fontes. The panel also featured psychiatrist and neuroscientist Albino Maia, Director of the Neuropsychiatry Unit and Laboratory at the Champalimaud Foundation, and Assistant Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry at NOVA University.

In his presentation, João addressed the different regulatory frameworks that are applicable across the array of mind-altering substances in Portugal (from non-regulated Ibogaine, to highly regulated psilocybin or ketamine). He also approached the challenges of different scenario use-cases, from the clinic to the retreat, and what future regulation may look like.

The Forum took place in the Grand Auditorium of the Faculty of Health Sciences of Universidade de Beira Interior (UBI) in Covilhã and was organized by UBI, the Unidade Local de Saúde of Cova de Beira, and the "Encruzilhadamente" Association for Mental Health.

Within the field of "psychedelic law" João is known for advising governments, companies and NGOs; support with licensing and compliance in new product development and clinical trials; legal representation for drug-checking organizations and religious groups; academic teaching and publications on regulation of controlled substances and drug policy; and public speaking for specialist as well as generalist audiences.

His expertise in this field is sought internationally, in part because Portugal has been a focus of global attention for more than two decades. In 2001 Portugal decriminalized the personal use and possession of all drugs, becoming the first country in the world to adopt this approach on a national scale. Since then, Portugal has been on the regulatory frontline in all questions related to controlled substances.

Demand for specialized expertise in "psychedelic law" has increased significantly in recent years – focusing more international attention on Portugal, and on João's work - and this trend is likely to continue due to several factors. First, awareness of a mental health crisis impacting millions of lives has grown since the pandemic. Growing, too, is the body of science that demonstrates the efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapies in the treatment of a variety of mental health challenges. Patients, doctors, clinicians, businesses and governments are all engaged with the possibility of these treatments as a revolution in mental health care, and lawyers are needed to help navigate the complex terrain around controlled substances.

The HEAL Forum coincided with the announcement of the "Global Top 200 Psychedelic Lawyers" directory. 2025 is the fourth year that João has been listed in this directory, and he has been there since its inception – but his work in the field long predates the directory's publication. This is the primary resource for identifying top legal advisors in the psychedelics sector. The attorneys in the directory have demonstrated expertise in areas such as pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and clinic-focused ventures, providing counsel for clients across the evolving legal and regulatory landscape of the psychedelics industry. Issued annually by the Cannabis Law Report & Cannabis Law Journal, this directory is distinct from the "Global Top 200 Cannabis Lawyers" directory (where João is also listed).

Dois eventos recentes destacam a posição de João Taborda da Gama no panorama internacional do "direito dos psicadélicos".

Em janeiro, João Taborda da Gama participou no HEAL Forum, na Universidade da Beira Interior, Covilhã, onde falou sobre "Regulamentação e Dilemas Éticos da Aplicação de Enteógenos", tendo também sido nomeado um dos "Global Top 200 Psychedelics Lawyers" do ano 2025.

No Fórum, João integrou um painel moderado pela psiquiatra Silvina Fontes. O painel contou ainda com a participação do psiquiatra e neurocientista Albino Maia, Diretor da Unidade e Laboratório de Neuropsiquiatria da Fundação Champalimaud e Professor Auxiliar de Neurociências e Psiquiatria na Universidade NOVA.

Na sua intervenção o João abordou os diferentes enquadramentos regulatórios aplicáveis às várias substâncias psicoativas em Portugal (desde a ibogaína, que não é regulamentada, até à psilocibina ou à cetamina, altamente reguladas). Explorou também os desafios de diferentes cenários de utilização, desde o ambiente clínico até aos retiros, e refletiu sobre o que poderá ser a regulação futura.

O Fórum decorreu no Grande Auditório da Faculdade de Ciências da Saúde da Universidade da Beira Interior (UBI), na Covilhã, e foi organizado pela UBI, pela Unidade Local de Saúde da Cova da Beira e pela Associação para a Saúde Mental "Encruzilhadamente".

Na área do "direito dos psicadélicos", o João é reconhecido pelo aconselhamento a governos, empresas e ONGs; assessoria no licenciamento e compliance no desenvolvimento de novos produtos e ensaios clínicos; representação legal de organizações de drug-checking e grupos religiosos; ensino e publicações académicas sobre regulação de substâncias controladas e políticas de drogas; bem como palestras para audiências especializadas e generalistas.

A sua expertise nesta área é procurada internacionalmente, em parte porque Portugal tem estado no foco da atenção global há mais de duas décadas: em 2001, Portugal descriminalizou o uso pessoal e a posse de todas as drogas, tornando-se o primeiro país do mundo a adotar esta abordagem a nível nacional. Desde então, tem estado na linha da frente da regulamentação de substâncias controladas.

A procura por conhecimento especializado em "direito dos psicadélicos" aumentou significativamente nos últimos anos – trazendo mais atenção internacional para Portugal e para o trabalho de João Taborda da Gama – e essa tendência deverá continuar devido a vários fatores. Em primeiro lugar, tem crescido a consciência sobre a crise de saúde mental que afeta milhões de pessoas, agravada pela pandemia. Paralelamente, têm aumentado as evidências científicas que demonstram a eficácia das terapias assistidas por psicadélicos no tratamento de diversos desafios de saúde mental. Pacientes, médicos, clínicas, empresas e governos estão cada vez mais envolvidos na possibilidade destas terapias representarem uma revolução no tratamento da saúde mental, e os advogados são fundamentais para ajudar a navegar o complexo panorama regulatório das substâncias controladas.

O HEAL Forum coincidiu com o anúncio da nova edição do diretório "Global Top 200 Psychedelic Lawyers". 2025 marca, assim, o quarto ano consecutivo em que João é reconhecido nesta lista, onde está desde a sua criação – mas o seu trabalho na área remonta a muito antes da publicação deste diretório. Este diretório é o principal recurso para identificar os melhores assessores jurídicos no setor dos psicadélicos. Os advogados listados possuem experiência comprovada em áreas como os setores farmacêutico, nutracêutico e clínico, prestando consultoria a clientes num cenário legal e regulatório em constante evolução. Publicado anualmente pelo Cannabis Law Report & Cannabis Law Journal, este diretório é distinto do "Global Top 200 Cannabis Lawyers" (onde João também é listado).

