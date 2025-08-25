Don't Forget About Your Furry Friends When You Prepare Your Will (But Let's Be Real… How Could You Forget About Them?)

If you had kids, wouldn't you make sure they were taken care of if something were to happen to you? Of course. So why aren't we doing the same for our furry friends?

I've worked in Estates for 5 years and have been an animal lover for 28. I've seen a lot of Wills, however, I've noticed that none of them specify what would happen to their pets if they were to pass.

Now I know what you are thinking, not everyone likes these messy, smelly, hairy, EXPENSIVE (but adorable) animals, but did you know that 60% of Canadian households own at least one pet? By my calculations, that means I should have come across at least a handful of Wills that mentioned their fur babies.

I suspect that people don't include their pets in their Wills because they either don't know you can, or they assume a loved one will automatically care for them. Whether it be because they couldn't imagine giving the animal away or because it may be the last living thing tied to your deceased loved one. However, that's not realistic to assume nor expect, because animals are a big responsibility.

Now, who is "qualified" to take on the responsibility of being a fur parent?

Consider their lifestyle. Do they have enough space/room? Are they renting or owning their home? Are they physically fit/capable of giving the animal the care it needs? Does anyone in the household have pet allergies? Consider the time commitment. What is their work schedule? Do they have any upcoming travel plans? If they have any kids already, are the kids ready to interact safely with a pet (and is the pet able to interact safely with children?) Are they planning to start a family soon? Consider the financial responsibility. Can they afford the ongoing costs and unexpected expenses?

The list goes on.

Please make sure you consider these questions when you are drafting your Will and planning to include your pets. If you have a specific person in mind, ask yourself the above questions, and once you think you have a suitable person, have a conversation with them and make sure they're agreeable to taking on the responsibility. And it never hurts to have a backup – just in case!

The reality is, if you don't properly consider the future care of your fur baby, they can end up in a shelter. Shelters are extremely overcrowded and underfunded, and with the cost of living getting more and more expensive, people can hardly afford kids, let alone animals. While children are almost always accounted for in the case that their parents pass, pets are not, and there aren't the same securities and care put in place to keep them homed, fed, and cared for. Abandoned pets are often (and sadly) euthanized.

It's important we also don't forget the furry friends that have already passed and live on a shelf in your loved one's home. Don't let them end up in the trash or on a new shelf in a Value Village or Good Will.

Now, here is where I say something crazy, stay with me. I don't have kids. My dogs are my kids and that is crazy to some people because animals don't share the same DNA. But real animal lovers will get it.

