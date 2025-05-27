ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Estate Planning: The Differences Between A Will, Enduring Power Of Attorney, And Personal Directive (Video)

Zachary A. Fischer

Understanding the roles of these three essential legal documents is key to proper estate and personal planning. In this video, we break down the major differences between a Will, an Enduring Power of Attorney, and a Personal Directive — including when each takes effect and what powers they grant. Whether you're planning for the future or helping a loved one, this is important information everyone should know.

Zachary A. Fischer
