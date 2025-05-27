Estate Planning: The Differences Between A Will, Enduring Power Of Attorney, And Personal Directive (Video)

At Parlee McLaws we are committed to service and to delivering sound, strategic legal solutions. We take pride in knowing our clients' industries, understanding their concerns and providing practical advice. It’s an approach that has allowed us to build relationships based on trust, respect and results.
Understanding the roles of these three essential legal documents
is key to proper estate and personal planning. In this video, we
break down the major differences between a Will, an Enduring Power
of Attorney, and a Personal Directive — including when each
takes effect and what powers they grant. Whether you're
planning for the future or helping a loved one, this is important
information everyone should know.
