BTC Series: What Happens If You Pass Away Without A Will? (Video)

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Lauren Liebowitz, Wills & Estates lawyer, answers the question: what happens if you pass away without a will?

If you pass away without a will in British Columbia, your estate will be distributed in accordance with a strict formula provided in the Wills, Estates and Succession Act. Now, this takes away all your decision-making regarding if there are particular beneficiaries that you want to receive any prized items or specific sums of money. It takes away any decision-making with regards to who will be appointed the survivor, the surviving guardian of your children who may be minors at the time. It also doesn't allow you to provide for any children who perhaps have disabilities and are receiving grants from the government. So if you have any questions about this or how to provide properly for your family by creating a will, reach out to me directly and I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

