ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Alberta Court Of Appeal Rules On Enforcement Of Ontario Judgement: Midland Resources Holding Limited v Shtaif, 2024 ABCA 144

CL
Cambridge LLP

Contributor

Cambridge LLP logo

Cambridge LLP is a pre-eminent law firm with a focus on litigation, cross-border litigation, business litigation, estates, trusts & wealth planning, immigration, defamation, and debt collection law. Our mission is to find ingenious solutions and relentlessly pursue our clients’ interests, period.

At Cambridge LLP, we understand the myriad of diverse legal challenges facing entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments in today’s increasingly complicated legal environment. To that end, we have built an agile and flexible team of in-house talent that can tackle the most complex engagements while ensuring that all legal services are provided at the appropriate level of experience and expertise.

While many law firms are concerned with maximizing hourly rates and billable hours, we are dedicated to finding creative solutions for our clients and, above all, to respect and protect their interests assiduously. Confidentiality and client privacy are top priorities at Cambridge LLP.

Explore Firm Details
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a certificate of judgment to the Respondent in the appeal (Midland Resources) against the appellant (Shtaif).
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Henna Parmar

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a certificate of judgment to the Respondent in the appeal (Midland Resources) against the appellant (Shtaif). The Appellant was successful in registering the judgment in Alberta under the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Act, RSA 2000, c R-6 ("REJA")

The appeal in this case focused on when a party qualifies as a "judgment creditor" under REJA and the defences available to a debtor resisting registration under REJA.

The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and held Midland Resources had standing as a judgment creditor under REJA and that the Appellant, Shtaif had not established any viable impeachment defences available under the REJA.

The Court of Appeal held that the applicable standard of review was a question of mixed fact and law, and absent an extricable error on law, palpable and overriding error.

In its reasoning, the Court of Appeal noted that Section 1(1) (c) of the REJA defines a "judgment creditor" as "the person by whom the judgment was obtained, and includes that person's executors, administrators, successor and assigns". That definition included Midland Resources given its status in the Ontario proceedingThe Alberta court dismissed the Appellant's application to adduce fresh evidence in support of a fraud defence, as that evidence had largely already been considered in Ontario, and, in any event, would not have been decisive or potentially decisive of the matter. While the Court of Appeal was mindful that all judgments are subject to a final review by the Supreme Court of Canada, the Supreme Court of Canada in this case had already declined to hear an appeal of the judgment on its merits.

Finally, affirming the complementary principles of comity and reciprocity, the Court noted that the REJA required only that a certificate be in the form prescribed by the regulation and be "issued from the original court and under its seal and signed by a judge of that court or the clerk of that court." Consistent with these principles, the Alberta court had no statutory jurisdiction to look behind a the certificate emanating from the originating court..

The decision reinforced the principal of reciprocity in cross-border enforcement judgments, and the principles of judicial comity, particularly in the context of a wide defence for fraud under REJA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Henna Parmar
Henna Parmar
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More