The Intake Clerk And A Potential New Client

As an intake clerk, you are the first point of contact for your firm.

The caller is a potential new client and immediately you know this is an important call and how you handle this caller will determine whether the firm will be retained. Someone needs your help.

Some callers are precise and know what they want. If it is not within your firm's scope of work, you immediately advise them this is not within your area of law and if possible, give the caller the names of two other law firms you think may be able to help them. Most callers are thankful when you can recommend another law firm based on their matter.

Then you have the callers who have done their research and checked your website so when they call, they already know your area of practice and can state clearly what they need help with. This makes it much easier for the intake clerk as this caller is prepared and can readily give you the information you need.

Often, callers have just lost loved ones. They are usually grieving and unsure about how to proceed with the next step for their individual matter. The added issues with beneficiaries and the value of the estate can be stressful.

This is where your skills come in as an intake clerk. You should be patient, compassionate and alert as it may take 10-20 minutes to obtain the key facts and details of the caller's story.

In this case you should:

a) Listen to their tone of voice. It speaks volumes. With time and experience you will sense/feel the person's pain and fear. This is your moment to calm them by saying "I realize this is a very difficult moment in your life but we are here to help you".

b) Ask them exactly what they need help with and give them time to explain themselves. Knowing someone is listening can help someone relax and feel comfortable. During this time, you will be able to jot down salient points (asking pertinent questions in between) and by the time they are through, you will have the information you need. That is:

The caller's name, phone number and email address

The deceased's name and date of death

Whether there is a Will and the date of the Will

Any Powers of Attorney and the dates

The value of the estate

Names of trustees and beneficiaries

Any disputes pertaining to the estate and main concerns

Any upcoming court dates

It is important to get as much information as possible for the lawyer who will be giving the initial consultation and remember to do conflict checks on all the names involved.

A conflict check is simply an internal check in the firm's database to ensure we have not consulted with or we are not already representing any of the parties involved in the matter which would lead to a conflict of interest.

c) At all times during the call, make the caller feel like a person and show them that you really care about their well-being. This sometimes leads to a conversation far removed from the estate issue at hand but again, your intake job goes beyond just taking information. It is always a pleasure meeting people and knowing you can make them happier just showing that you care.

Overall, whether it is a request for help with a certificate of appointment of estate trustee, an application for guardianship, passing of accounts or mediation, remember someone needs your help and knowing your firm can provide that service is very comforting.

At the end of the conversation, the potential new client should leave feeling relieved and assured that your firm can act on their behalf and get the work done.

