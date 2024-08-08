In the evolving landscape of Alberta's litigation, shareholder activism, class action lawsuits and estate litigation are on the rise. BD&P Partner, Paul Chiswell...

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.

