Québec's New Language Law Changes: Is Your Business Compliant?

New rules governing how businesses can use trademarks, display signage and advertise have now come into effect in Québec, following the adoption of new provisions in the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business. In fact, the final version of the regulation has taken a step back from the amendments proposed earlier and reinstated more flexible provisions. Here's what you need to know.

Trademark translation requirements

The trademark exception still applies to all "recognized" trademarks (both registered and unregistered), meaning they can appear without French translation when used on:

Products and packaging

Documentation and manuals

Websites

Printed advertising, including catalogues and brochures

Public signage (with additional obligations)

Key exception: Generic or descriptive terms included in trademarks must be translated into French when they appear on products, packaging, and documentation. Similarly, French-language registered trademarks must be used, even if an English-language version is also registered.

The regulation provides important clarity on what counts as "generic" or "descriptive" terms. Generic terms describe the nature of a product (like "pizza" or "coffee"), while descriptive terms describe product characteristics (like "fresh" or "premium").

However, the regulation excludes certain elements from these definitions, meaning that translation is not required for the:

Name of an enterprise (company name)

Name of a product as sold

Designations of origin

Distinctive names of a cultural nature

This means that these "excluded elements" can appear without a French translation.

Signage & advertising rules

All external signage and commercial advertising must ensure French is "markedly predominant" - meaning that French has a much greater visual impact than the text in the other language.

"Markedly predominant" French requirements

In the same visual field, the space allotted to French text must be at least twice as large as space allotted to other languages. This applies to all public signage and commercial advertising includes any message visible and accessible to the general public. This may include signs, billboards and other displays, regardless of the medium used.

A "visual field" refers to an overall view where all the components of the public signs and posters and commercial advertising are visible and legible at the same time without having to move.

Enforcement & penalties

The rules are effective immediately (with a grace period for non-compliant products manufactured before June 1, 2025, which can be sold until June 1, 2027). Penalties for non-compliance include fines, mandatory corrections and escalating sanctions.

The Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) actively monitors compliance and public complaints, which can now be anonymous, will trigger OQLF investigations if deemed receivable.

Common compliance mistakes

Assuming registered trademarks are fully exempt – certain descriptive or generic portions may require translation

– certain descriptive or generic portions may require translation Underestimating "markedly predominant" – space allotted to French must be twice as large as the space allotted to another language

– space allotted to French must be twice as large as the space allotted to another language Ignoring internal signage – these new rules also apply to public-facing signs located inside buildings

– these new rules also apply to public-facing signs located inside buildings Failing to translate all product names – secondary names are not necessarily exempt from translation

We have prepared an action checklist to assist you and your team with a preliminary compliance review.

If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of our team. They have assisted many companies with:

Conducting a comprehensive compliance audit of current operations

Developing a practical action plan tailored to the business

Navigating trademark translation requirements

Ensuring that signage and advertising meet the new standards

Creating ongoing compliance procedures

Reviewing product packaging and artwork

Communicating with the OQLF following a complaint

Action checklist

Trademark compliance review

Inventory all trademarks used in Québec operations and identify high-risk compliance gaps

used in Québec operations and identify high-risk compliance gaps Identify generic/descriptive elements (words like "Restaurant"," "Services", "Premium") and review if excluded elements form part of the name of the product as sold or another exception

(words like "Restaurant"," "Services", "Premium") and or another exception Start translation process for key trademarks with descriptive or generic terms

for key trademarks with descriptive or generic terms Update brand guidelines to reflect new requirements

to reflect new requirements Review product labeling and packagingfor compliance

Signage updates

Identify all exterior signage to ensure French is markedly predominant

to ensure French is markedly predominant Review internal public-facing signs (directories, promotional displays)

(directories, promotional displays) Photograph compliant signage for records>

Advertising & marketing

Audit current advertising campaigns (print, digital)

(print, digital) Review website content targeting Québec customers

targeting Québec customers Check social media graphics and posts

Update marketing templates with compliant trademark usage

with compliant trademark usage Train team on new compliance requirements with tips on choosing trademarks going forward

