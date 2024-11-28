Plan Ahead: CIPO's Adjustments To Its Fees Come Into Effect On January 1, 2025

On January 1, 2025, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office's adjustments to its fees will come into effect. Details related to the fee increases...

On January 1, 2025, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office's adjustments to its fees will come into effect. Details related to the fee increases can be found on the following webpages:

Trademarks

Patents

Industrial Designs

Copyright

For convenience, we highlight some of the standard government fee increases in the tables below, as reported on the foregoing webpages as of the date of this bulletin:

Trademarks

Action 2024 Fees 2025 Fees Application Fees (Online) for the first class of goods or services to which the application relates 458 CAD 478.15 CAD Application Fees (Online) for each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date 139 CAD 145.12 CAD Filing Fees for Statement of Opposition 1040 CAD 1085.76 CAD Renewal Fees (Online) for the first class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates 555 CAD 579.42 CAD Renewal Fees (Online) for each additional class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates 173 CAD 180.61 CAD

Patents1

Action 2024 Fees 2025 Fees Fee for the filing of an application 555 CAD 579.42 CAD Fee for Request for Examination 1110 CAD 1158.84 CAD Fee for each claim in excess of 20 that is included in the application 110 CAD 114.84 CAD Fee for continued examination of an application 1110 CAD 1158.84 CAD Final Fee 416 CAD 434.30 CAD Year 2-4 Standard Maintenance Fees 125 CAD 130.50 CAD Year 5-9 Standard Maintenance Fees 277 CAD 289.19 CAD Year 10-14 Standard Maintenance Fees 347 CAD 362.27 CAD Year 15-19 Standard Maintenance Fees 624 CAD 651.46 CAD

Industrial Design

Action 2024 Fees 2025 Fees Fee for the filing of an application 567 CAD 591.95 CAD Fee for the maintenance of the exclusive right accorded by the registration of a design 496 CAD 517.82 CAD Fee for the reinstatement of an abandoned application 284 CAD 296.50 CAD Fee for delaying the registration of a design 125 CAD 125 CAD

Copyright

Action 2024 Fees 2025 Fees Fee (Online) for accepting an application for registration of a copyright 63 CAD 63 CAD Fee for accepting for registration an assignment or license of a copyright 81 CAD 81 CAD

Concluding Remarks

Where possible, applicants and registrants may wish to take action before the 2025 fees come into effect. Plan ahead: save on government fees.

Footnote

1. This table includes standard fees only. For “small entity” fees, please refer to the appropriate weblink provided in this bulletin.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2024