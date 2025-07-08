UPCOMING WEBINAR: AI Regulation In Asia: Navigating Innovation And Privacy In A Shifting Regulatory Landscape

Date: 30 July 2025

Time: 8:00 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Join Bruker, PwC & Electrolux

in Mondaq and In-House Counsel Worldwide's new Voice of Global In-House Counsel Webinar

As AI adoption accelerates across Asia, in-house counsel must grapple with a regulatory landscape that is not only fast-evolving but fragmented and complex. From China's assertive AI governance - mandating algorithmic filing, generative AI labelling, and strict data sourcing rules - to Japan's innovation-friendly AI law with no penalties, and South Korea's AI Basic Act that tries to balance innovation with accountability, the region is a patchwork of governance models.

With rising scrutiny over how organisations develop, procure, deploy, and monitor AI systems, in-house teams are expected to become not just watchdogs but also enablers of ethical and compliant innovation.

This webinar brings together legal experts and vendor to decode what developments in AI regulation mean in practice. We will explore how countries in Asia are interpreting global principles, how they relate to the EU AI Act, and what new operational risks in-house legal teams must manage, especially in privacy, AI governance, and third party or vendor oversight.

We will also explore how legal teams are successfully implementing generative AI within their organisations. The discussion will highlight practical examples and best practices, demonstrating how legal departments are leveraging generative AI to drive efficiency, manage risk, and support business objectives while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory requirements

Whether you are operating in Asian markets or advising global operations, this session will offer actionable insights and strategies to navigate AI adoption with confidence.