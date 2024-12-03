ARTICLE
3 December 2024

Aaron Atcheson And Karen Hakim Write On Impact Of Energy Issues On Water

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across 5 provinces in Canada. The firm offers a full range of services in litigation and disputes, and provides business law expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, financial services, tax, restructuring and insolvency, trade, real estate, labour and employment as well as a host of other specialty areas. Clients rely on Miller Thomson lawyers to provide practical advice and exceptional value. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn to read our insights on the latest legal and business developments.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
As the world increasingly turns to renewable energy sources, the ripple effects of this transition extend beyond the realm of energy production...
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Aaron Atcheson and Karen Hakim
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The November issue of Municipal World features an article by Aaron Atcheson and Karen Hakim:

As the world increasingly turns to renewable energy sources, the ripple effects of this transition extend beyond the realm of energy production. One often overlooked aspect is the significant impact renewable energy advancements may have on our water resources. Advances in the use of renewable power resources present unique challenges in managing water usage and quality.

Related file

Emerging energy issues and impacts on Water

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Energy Law and Electricity Regulation
Authors
Photo of Aaron Atcheson
Aaron Atcheson
Photo of Karen Hakim
Karen Hakim
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More