Aaron Atcheson And Karen Hakim Write On Impact Of Energy Issues On Water

The November issue of Municipal World features an article by Aaron Atcheson and Karen Hakim:
As the world increasingly turns to renewable energy sources, the ripple effects of this transition extend beyond the realm of energy production. One often overlooked aspect is the significant impact renewable energy advancements may have on our water resources. Advances in the use of renewable power resources present unique challenges in managing water usage and quality.
Related file
Emerging energy issues and impacts on Water
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.