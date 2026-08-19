Ontario's Data Centre Playbook: What It Means For Grid Access

According to the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines, data centre connection applications currently in Ontario’s pipeline could exceed 10,000 MW, roughly 40% of the province’s recent peak electricity demand. Against that background, on August 13, 2026, the Government of Ontario released its Data Centre Playbook (the “Playbook”), a proposed policy framework intended to inform government decisions regarding whether regulated data centres may connect to the provincial electricity grid. It follows the Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act (the “Act”), which received Royal Assent on December 11, 2025, and gives the Ontario government final decision-making power over grid connections by large-load facilities, including data centres. While the Act established the government’s approval authority, the Playbook may foreshadow forthcoming regulations under the Act.

The Playbook positions grid access as a key provincial lever for governing data centre development, with approval conditioned on economic, community, and digital sovereignty considerations as well as technical feasibility. The proposed framework is an early pillar of Ontario’s forthcoming AI Industrial Strategy, which the government links to $122 billion in economic growth and more than 17,000 new jobs annually.

What you need to know

1. A two-part assessment would govern grid connection approvals

The Playbook proposes a two-part assessment for data centres seeking grid connection:

System impact assessment: Connection feasibility, grid system impacts, full cost recovery, potential grid reinforcements, cost-recovery commitments and on-site generation (“bring your own power”) plans.

Strategic priority assessment: Economic development, data security, digital sovereignty and community investment, particularly where projects compete for limited electricity capacity or where broader provincial priorities must be considered. It would also inform access to non-financial supports from Ontario.

2. Data centres would pay the full cost of electricity

Data centres would pay full electricity costs, including funding necessary generation and transmission upgrades, so that other ratepayers do not bear them. Separately, Ontario is proposing to establish a new rate class for new data centres above 1 MW, which would not be eligible for the Industrial Conservation Initiative (a peak-demand cost-reduction program for large consumers). Existing data centres already participating in the ICI would be grandfathered. The rate class proposal is separate from the Playbook’s connection approval process.

3. Economic development and community investment would be expected

Across the economic development and community investment pillars, the assessment would consider whether projects:

create high-quality jobs, training, apprenticeships and workforce pathways;

support domestic supply chains and generate new tax revenue;

provide compute access for Ontario SMEs;

seek local support through meaningful community engagement;

minimize impacts on the technical and fiscal capacity of host municipalities; and

minimize environmental impacts, potentially through technologies identified by the province such as closed-loop cooling, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, waste-heat recovery, and noise-reduction engineering.

4. Digital sovereignty would be a strategic priority

The Playbook favours projects advancing Canadian control over sensitive data and critical digital infrastructure. Data centres would be assessed on alignment with provincial and federal data residency policies, safeguarding of Ontario’s security and cybersecurity objectives, and, preferably, Canadian ownership and operation. Ontario has also written to the federal Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation seeking stronger federal data privacy and sovereignty protections.

5. Ontario would compete on value, not incentives

Ontario does not propose direct financial incentives. It would instead leverage existing advantages (clean and reliable electricity, ample land, cool climate, skilled workforce) and may offer non-financial supports such as white-glove service and permitting facilitation to approved projects.

What this means beyond Ontario

In our view, the Playbook may signal broader Canadian policy trends as governments contend with surging grid demand from AI and cloud workloads. Its key elements (structured grid-connection assessments, developer-funded generation, transmission and other system expansion costs, dedicated rate classes, data sovereignty requirements, and formal local-benefit frameworks) may become reference points for other provinces balancing data centre investment against grid constraints and local community support. Although the Playbook remains a proposal, it is a useful signal of Ontario’s emerging policy direction for data centre governance.

Next steps

A 30-day public consultation opened on August 13, 2026, through the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO), with a final Playbook expected this fall alongside the AI Industrial Strategy.

Organizations with planned or prospective Ontario data centre developments should assess the Playbook’s impact on site selection, power procurement, project economics, community benefit commitments, and data governance. Developers, operators, tenants, investors, and lenders should consider connection conditionality, generation and transmission funding requirements, municipal infrastructure capacity, rate exposure, and project bankability in light of the proposed framework.