11 September 2025

The ROI Of A.I.-Powered Legal Translation

Alexa Translations

Canada Finance and Banking
Alexa Translations

Law firms lose thousands of billable hours every year to manual translation processes that drain productivity and increase costs. With lawyers billing only 2.9 hours of an 8-hour day on average (Clio, 2024), even small inefficiencies add up to major revenue loss.

This infographic breaks down how A.I.-powered legal translation helps firms cut costs, save time, and protect compliance, all while reclaiming billable hours.

1676722a.jpg

