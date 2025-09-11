The ROI Of A.I.-Powered Legal Translation

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.
Law firms lose thousands of billable hours every year to manual
translation processes that drain productivity and increase costs.
With lawyers billing only 2.9 hours of an 8-hour day on average (Clio, 2024), even small inefficiencies add up
to major revenue loss.
This infographic breaks down how A.I.-powered legal translation
helps firms cut costs, save time, and protect compliance, all while
reclaiming billable hours.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.