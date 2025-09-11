The ROI Of A.I.-Powered Legal Translation

Law firms lose thousands of billable hours every year to manual translation processes that drain productivity and increase costs. With lawyers billing only 2.9 hours of an 8-hour day on average (Clio, 2024), even small inefficiencies add up to major revenue loss.

This infographic breaks down how A.I.-powered legal translation helps firms cut costs, save time, and protect compliance, all while reclaiming billable hours.

