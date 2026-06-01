Why They Went Solo: Two Lawyers On Taking Control Of Their Careers

Two young lawyers share their journeys from big firm life to solo practice, revealing what drove them to trade security for autonomy.

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We recently spoke with two young lawyers who left big firms to launch solo practices. What drove their decisions? In short: a desire for a better work-life balance, an entrepreneurial bent, and the confidence to take control of their own careers.

I loved my work but…

Just three years out of law school, Aaron Levitin was managing more than 90 employment law files at once. The University of Calgary grad enjoyed the work and was learning a lot. But as his caseload climbed from an average of 60 to nearly 100, the strain became impossible to ignore.

“It became a little bit too much. I'm sure for some individuals, they can manage that type of caseload, but there is burnout. We're a very hard-working profession, but it started to feel like I was playing whack-a-mole where it's like I couldn't provide the attention to detail for clients that I previously did. I was stretched too thin.”

He also began to question the compensation structure. Almost all his files were contingency—meaning the lawyer is paid only if the case is successful, typically as a percentage of the outcome. It’s a model Levitin believes in: what’s good for the client can be good for the lawyer, too.

But at his firm—one he emphasizes is widely respected in employment law—the majority of that fee stayed with the firm. Not unusual. Still, as his workload grew and personal time shrank, the model began to feel out of sync with both his effort and his life.

“Financially, the way it works on my own is if I had 90 clients [at my old firm], I can now take on 30 and provide better service.”

Time to move on

Levitin went solo with no marketing spend and quickly built a roster of 30 clients and 10 employer retainers through word of mouth and referrals. But for him, the real payoff isn’t just business growth—it’s control. He now decides how he spends his time and how deeply he engages with each file, which has brought a renewed sense of pride in the quality of his work.

Bottom line? He describes his current life as “less stressful and more fulfilling.”

“It started to feel like I was playing whack-a-mole. I was stretched too thin.”

Running his own practice also taps into another interest: business itself. Employment law gives him a front-row seat to how organizations operate across industries.

“I've been to discovery examinations with the Vice President of a multibillion-dollar oil company, pushing them about their commission plans. So, it's cool because I do love business, and employment law gives me this unique seat where I can look into and question different areas, different industries, how companies work…”

While he acknowledges he’s stepped away from the built-in support of a large firm, he’s focused on building his own team over time. His near-term plans include hiring a legal assistant, followed by an articling student, and eventually bringing on a junior lawyer or partner.

Of winding roads and road trips

Randy Campbell is a sole practitioner in PEI focused on family law mediation. His path has been anything but linear: wilderness therapy guide, outdoor leadership teacher, tech entrepreneur, and holder of both an MEd and a combined MBA/law degree from the University of New Brunswick.

He started law school at 29 and secured articles at a major Atlantic Canadian firm. Like Levitin, he valued the experience—but also began rethinking what he wanted long term: a life that made room for both family and entrepreneurial pursuits.

That reflection brought the firm’s expectations into sharper focus. “I was doing good work, we all got along great, but you're either a full-time lawyer at those firms, or not a lawyer. That’s just how the business model works.” Campbell is a parent of young children, and the reality of 70-hour workweeks didn’t align with the kind of life he wanted to build.

“You're either a full-time lawyer at those firms, or not a lawyer. That’s just how the business model works.”

After articling, he briefly worked with a sole practitioner, initially considering taking over that practice. But within months, a first family law client shifted his direction. “I thought—this is it. This is what I want to do. So, I opened my own family law practice.” He spent three years in litigation before reassessing again. While meaningful, the work was emotionally demanding and difficult to sustain.

In 2024, he transitioned fully to mediation—a move that aligned both professionally and personally. “There’s an obligation in most places now to start with mediation… It’s a low-conflict, humane approach. I’ve found my place in the legal sphere.” That shift has also reshaped his lifestyle. “We live a low-cost, flexible lifestyle with a minimal mortgage; we homeschool our kids and take frequent four-to-six-week road trips.”

From long hours in firm life to building a mediation-focused career, Campbell’s path reflects a steady move toward greater control, flexibility, and alignment with his values.

And while both of these lawyers chose independence for different reasons, they share a common reality: stepping away from a firm means rethinking where support comes from—and how to access it on your own terms.

Going solo doesn’t have to mean going it alone

Foregoing the safety nets of Big Law can feel daunting—and expensive. As a not-for-profit, Lawyers Financial is here to support lawyers making that transition. That can mean access to financial planning at no cost, or insurance solutions designed to help protect your income and your practice.

Speak with an advisor to learn how we can help you.

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