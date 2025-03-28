Kyle Bertsch And Thomas Sanderson Publish Article On "Turning The Taps On"

Kyle Bertsch and Thomas Sanderson co-author an article in the March/April 2025 issue of Water Canada, diving into the issue of the necessary water action required to alleviate the housing crisis:

AS PART OF ITS PLAN to achieve 1.5 million new homes by 2031, the Ontario Government announced that it will invest heavily in housing-enabling infrastructure. Highlighted in the Ontario Government's investment plan is its commitment to invest up to $1 billion in loans to provide municipalities with financing options for water infrastructure projects through the new Housing-Enabling Water Infrastructure (HEWI) lending stream.

Read the full article: Turning the Taps On

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.