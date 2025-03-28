ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Kyle Bertsch And Thomas Sanderson Publish Article On "Turning The Taps On"

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Canada Environment
Kyle Bertsch and Thomas Sanderson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Kyle Bertsch and Thomas Sanderson co-author an article in the March/April 2025 issue of Water Canada, diving into the issue of the necessary water action required to alleviate the housing crisis:

AS PART OF ITS PLAN to achieve 1.5 million new homes by 2031, the Ontario Government announced that it will invest heavily in housing-enabling infrastructure. Highlighted in the Ontario Government's investment plan is its commitment to invest up to $1 billion in loans to provide municipalities with financing options for water infrastructure projects through the new Housing-Enabling Water Infrastructure (HEWI) lending stream.

Read the full article: Turning the Taps On

Authors
Photo of Kyle Bertsch
Kyle Bertsch
Photo of Thomas Sanderson
Thomas Sanderson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
