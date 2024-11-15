Solar Energy RFP Coming In Quebec By End Of 2024: First Of Two Calls For 300MW

Hydro-Québec will soon begin its calls for tenders for a block of 300 MW of solar energy in Quebec.

The first RFP, for at least 150 MW, will be issued by December 31, 2024. A second RFP will be issued by December 31, 2026, for the balance of the block.

The regulation enacting the tender solicitation was published in the Gazette officielle du Québec and came into effect on October 3, 2024. The block of 300MW of solar energy must be connected to Hydro-Québec's main network by December 31, 2029.

The regulation also says the solar energy production needs to be accompanied by a balancing and complementary power service in the form of a variable production energy integration agreement. This must be entered into by the electric power distributor with Hydro-Québec or with another Quebec electric power supplier.

This follows up the announcement by the Government of Quebec in March of this year that it would reserve a 300 MW block of electricity from solar photovoltaic sources. The Canadian Renewable Energy Association says this is a breakthrough for the solar industry in Québec, where only 15 MW is currently produced.

Next Steps

The preliminary guidelines from September 25 Order in Council restates the goal of maximizing the economic, social and environmental benefits in Quebec. To that end, we expect that RFP will prioritize photovoltaic solar energy installations that are on artificial surfaces, such that the production activity is only secondary to its principal usage, and that maximize Quebec content. If the photovoltaic solar energy equipment is installed on ground surface, the RFP will prioritize installations that promote collaboration and encourage local community support.

