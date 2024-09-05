Open For Comment: Consultation On New Job Posting Rules In Ontario

Bottom Line

Until September 20, 2024, employers and other stakeholders can provide comments on the proposed new rules for job postings in Ontario. These proposed rules include the new Part III.1 (Job Postings) in the Employment Standards Act, 2000 – which is not yet in force – and those further amendments in Bill 190, the Working for Workers Five Act, 2024 – which has not yet passed. Key aspects of the new cyber security legislation contained in Bill 194 also form part of this consultation. We wrote about these developments previously (see here for the new Part III.1, here for Bill 190 and here for Bill 194).

The government requests input on, among other proposed changes:

definitions of "artificial intelligence" ("AI") and "publicly advertised job posting" and "interview"

requirements to disclose the use of AI in hiring practices

thresholds for the mandatory inclusion of salary ranges on job postings

the prohibition against requiring Canadian experience

disclosure of whether a job posting is for an existing vacancy

whether businesses with less than 25 employees should be exempt from the requirement to disclose existing vacancies

criteria for the obligation on employers to provide certain information to applicants whom they interviewed

Interested parties can access the Consultation Paper or Ontario's Regulatory Registry. Submissions can be made via email.

