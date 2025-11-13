Brazilian MME Opens Public Consultation On 2026 Emission-Reduction Targets, Boosting The Biomethane Market

On October 17, 2025, Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) launched a public consultation on the proposed annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emission-reduction targets for 2026, to be met by participants in the natural gas market through the acquisition of biomethane or Biomethane Guarantee of Origin Certificates (CGOBs).

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Luiz Gustavo Bezerra’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: within Environment topic(s)

in South America

in South America

with readers working within the Chemicals and Media & Information industries Mayer Brown are most popular: within Wealth Management and Law Practice Management topic(s)

On October 17, 2025, Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) launched a public consultation on the proposed annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emission-reduction targets for 2026, to be met by participants in the natural gas market through the acquisition of biomethane or Biomethane Guarantee of Origin Certificates (CGOBs).

The proposal is framed within the Future Fuel Law (Law No. 14,933/2024), recently regulated by Decree No. 12,614/2025, which established the National Program for Decarbonization of Natural Gas Producers and Importers and for the Promotion of Biomethane (the "Program"). The Program sets mandatory decarbonization targets for natural gas producers and importers, to be achieved either through direct use of biomethane or by acquiring CGOBs.

In summary, the draft resolution proposes that the annual GHG-reduction target for 2026 be set at 0.25%, to be met by the obligated agents in the natural gas sector. It also establishes the following carbon-intensity values, to be used in converting the target into an equivalent volume of biomethane:

Vehicular Natural Gas (GNV): 76.85 gCO₂eq/MJ

76.85 gCO₂eq/MJ Natural Gas for power generation: 136.11 gCO₂eq/MJ

136.11 gCO₂eq/MJ Biomethane: 8.55 gCO₂eq/MJ

This regulatory agenda is particularly relevant in the run-up to COP-30, as Brazil seeks to consolidate its global leadership in decarbonization and carbon markets. The measure also aligns with the ongoing structuring of the Brazilian Emissions Trading System, reinforcing the convergence between sector-specific emission-reduction policies and the future implementation of a mandatory national carbon market.

For the obligated entities, the proposal offers an opportunity to anticipate regulatory and strategic adjustments to the new decarbonization targets for the sector, as well as to contribute to the final design of the rule. The public consultation will remain open for submissions until November 30, 2025.

The Environmental, Climate Change & Sustainability Practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados associated with Mayer Brown is available to provide further information and support in preparing contributions to the consultation process.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.