GECEX Resolution No. 957/2026: Extension Of The 12% Export Tax Rate On Crude Petroleum Oils And Bituminous Minerals

Brazil's Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Trade Chamber has extended the 12% export tax rate on crude petroleum oils and bituminous mineral oils for an additional 60 days. The extension, formalized through GECEX Resolution No. 957/2026, maintains the tax structure previously established under Resolution No. 938/2026 and takes effect on September 8, 2026.

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On September 3, 2026, GECEX Resolution No. 957/2026 (the “Resolution”), issued by the Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Trade Chamber (“GECEX/Camex”), was published in the Federal Official Gazette. The Resolution extends, for a period of 60 days, the 12% export tax rate on crude petroleum oils or bituminous mineral oils, classified under heading 2709 of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature ("NCM"), previously established by GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026. GECEX Resolution No. 957/2026 will enter into force on September 8, 2026.

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