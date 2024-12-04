Victorian skilled visa nominations: Prioritising construction trade occupations

Great news for skilled workers in the construction industry! The Victorian Government has announced that construction trade occupations will be prioritised under the Skilled Work Regional (subclass 491) and Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa programs for the remainder of the 2024–25 financial year.

This initiative addresses critical skills shortages in the construction sector, offering eligible workers a valuable pathway to live and work in Victoria.

Prioritised Occupations

For the remainder of the program year, the following construction trade occupations are being prioritised:

ANZSCO Code Occupation Name 331211 Carpenter and Joiner 331212 Carpenter 331213 Joiner 333111 Glazier 333211 Fibrous Plasterer 333212 Solid Plasterer 334111 Plumber (General) 334112 Air Conditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber 334115 Roof Plumber 341111 Electrician (General) 341112 Electrician (Special Class) 342211 Electrical Lines Worker 342411 Cabler (Data and Telecommunications) 39411 Cabinetmaker

How to Apply

To be considered for Victorian skilled visa nomination, you must submit a Registration of Interest (ROI):

The online form takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

There is no cost to submit an ROI or a nomination application.

Don't miss this opportunity to secure a pathway to live and work in Victoria.

Why Choose Victoria?

Victoria offers excellent career opportunities, a thriving economy, and a vibrant lifestyle for skilled workers and their families.