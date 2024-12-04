ARTICLE
4 December 2024

Victorian skilled visa nominations: Prioritising construction trade occupations

RM
Roam Migration Law

Contributor

Roam Migration Law is an Australian immigration law firm that helps individuals and organizations navigate the complexities of global migration.
Priority for construction trade occupations under subclass 491 & subclass 190 visa programs for the remainder of this financial year.
Australia Immigration
Noor Yasmin Mohd Bahrudin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Great news for skilled workers in the construction industry! The Victorian Government has announced that construction trade occupations will be prioritised under the Skilled Work Regional (subclass 491) and Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa programs for the remainder of the 2024–25 financial year.

This initiative addresses critical skills shortages in the construction sector, offering eligible workers a valuable pathway to live and work in Victoria.

Prioritised Occupations

For the remainder of the program year, the following construction trade occupations are being prioritised:

ANZSCO Code Occupation Name
331211 Carpenter and Joiner
331212 Carpenter
331213 Joiner
333111 Glazier
333211 Fibrous Plasterer
333212 Solid Plasterer
334111 Plumber (General)
334112 Air Conditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber
334115 Roof Plumber
341111 Electrician (General)
341112 Electrician (Special Class)
342211 Electrical Lines Worker
342411 Cabler (Data and Telecommunications)
39411 Cabinetmaker

How to Apply

To be considered for Victorian skilled visa nomination, you must submit a Registration of Interest (ROI):

  • The online form takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
  • There is no cost to submit an ROI or a nomination application.

Don't miss this opportunity to secure a pathway to live and work in Victoria.

Why Choose Victoria?

Victoria offers excellent career opportunities, a thriving economy, and a vibrant lifestyle for skilled workers and their families.

