Victorian skilled visa nominations: Prioritising construction trade occupations

Great news for skilled workers in the construction industry! The Victorian Government has announced that construction trade occupations will be prioritised under the Skilled Work Regional (subclass 491) and Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa programs for the remainder of the 2024–25 financial year.
This initiative addresses critical skills shortages in the construction sector, offering eligible workers a valuable pathway to live and work in Victoria.
Prioritised Occupations
For the remainder of the program year, the following construction trade occupations are being prioritised:
|ANZSCO Code
|Occupation Name
|331211
|Carpenter and Joiner
|331212
|Carpenter
|331213
|Joiner
|333111
|Glazier
|333211
|Fibrous Plasterer
|333212
|Solid Plasterer
|334111
|Plumber (General)
|334112
|Air Conditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber
|334115
|Roof Plumber
|341111
|Electrician (General)
|341112
|Electrician (Special Class)
|342211
|Electrical Lines Worker
|342411
|Cabler (Data and Telecommunications)
|39411
|Cabinetmaker
How to Apply
To be considered for Victorian skilled visa nomination, you must submit a Registration of Interest (ROI):
- The online form takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
- There is no cost to submit an ROI or a nomination application.
Don't miss this opportunity to secure a pathway to live and work in Victoria.
Why Choose Victoria?
Victoria offers excellent career opportunities, a thriving economy, and a vibrant lifestyle for skilled workers and their families.