Protecting Your Tomorrow, Today: The Importance Of An Enduring Power Of attorney

We often talk about the importance of drafting your estate planning documents, including how drafting your will can ensure your loved ones are provided for as you wish, and the risk of dying intestate, giving the State authority to decide how your estate is administered, is avoided following your death. But what about when you're still alive, yet are unable to make decisions regarding your financial and legal affairs?

That's where your power of attorney steps in.

What is a power of attorney?

To put it plain and simple, a power of attorney is a legal document which appoints an individual, usually a family member, close friend or an independent person (e.g. lawyer or accountant), who is authorised to manage your legal and financial affairs on your behalf. This can include buying and selling real estate, shares or other assets, operating your bank account, or spending money on your behalf.

There are two types of power of attorneys, general and enduring.

General power of attorney A legal document that gives an individual the authority to act on your behalf regarding your financial and legal affairs while you still have mental capacity. The document comes into operation at acceptance of the appointment and becomes invalid once you either die or lose mental capacity. Enduring power of attorney A legal document that gives an individual the authority to act on your behalf regarding your financial and legal affairs and extends after you have lost mental capacity. The document comes into operation either at acceptance or once you have lost mental capacity and becomes invalid once you die.

You are able to set whatever conditions or limitations on your attorney which controls what they are and are not authorised to do on your behalf. The attorney must always act in your best interests, so ensuring that you appoint a person that you trust is crucial.

A company is also able to appoint a company power of attorney which authorises an individual to act on behalf of the company, particularly where the director/s are not capable of doing so. It is important to note however that it does not give the attorney authority to act as a director of the company.

What happens if I lose capacity and don't have an enduring power of attorney?

If you have not appointed an enduring power of attorney and you lose capacity, your next of kin can apply to the Guardianship Division of the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal who may appoint, if they find it to be in your best interests, a financial manager to manage your financial and legal affairs under a financial management order. This limits the control that your loved ones have over access to your finances. We have seen that obtaining approval from the financial manager to utilise funds is often less streamlined, especially in circumstances where access to funds is urgent.

We see too often that the thought of drafting one's estate planning documents comes later on in life, where losing one's mental capacity or death is seen as a greater risk. However, we have said it before and will say it again, life is unpredictable. Anything can happen at any time to change your circumstances in an instant, no matter how old you are. To ensure that your affairs are in order and your loved ones are provided for, it is imperative to think about drafting your estate planning sooner rather than latter, to protect your tomorrow, today.

