Australia's Foreign Investment Framework: Proposed Reforms Signal Streamlining – But Read The Fine Print

In the 2026-27 Budget, the Government announced a package of legislative, policy and practice reforms to further streamline and strengthen Australia's foreign investment framework.

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Overview

In the 2026-27 Budget, the Government announced a package of legislative, policy and practice reforms to further streamline and strengthen Australia's foreign investment framework. These reforms build on the Government's 2024 policy and practice reforms, which focussed on reducing processing times, sharpening scrutiny in sensitive sectors, strengthening compliance activities, and enhancing transparency and engagement with investors.

The reforms are presented as a dual-pronged package designed to facilitate low-risk investment whilst strengthening the Government's ability to manage high-risk investment. Whilst many of the measures are genuinely facilitative, investors and advisers should note that some of the proposed changes may carry a "sting in the tail" for certain transaction structures. The practical impact will ultimately depend on the detail of the proposed legislation, which is yet to be released.

The Streamlining Measures – Not Without Complexity

Whilst the facilitative measures are broadly welcome, a number of them come with qualifications or conditions that may limit their practical benefit for a significant cohort of investors, and some introduce further complexity of their own.

30-day low-risk target

From 1 January 2027, Treasury will target deciding all “low-risk” applications within 30 days.

The criteria for a “low-risk” application are expected to be narrowly drawn. In summary, to benefit from the 30-day target:

an applicant must have received a foreign investment approval in the past 24 months, not be subject to extrajudicial direction, and have no record of non-compliance or character concerns; and

the proposed action must not be in a sensitive sector, must have no national interest sensitivities, and must have a straightforward and transparent corporate transaction structure.

In practice, first-time investors in Australia, investors in any sensitive sector, and investors with complex structures will be unlikely to benefit. Open questions remain as to whether the target will extend to Foreign Government Investors (FGIs), and how it will interact with the current practice that FIRB approval will not be issued prior to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) approval where a proposed transaction is also subject to ACCC clearance.

Broader ECs

The Government will streamline and broaden the existing exemption certificate (EC) powers to provide the Treasurer flexibility to reduce regulatory burden on low-risk investments, allowing the Treasurer to issue broader ECs which switch off or adjust the operation of concepts such as FGI status, foreign personhood, tracing, associate rules, and reporting obligations. This is welcome in principle, and has the potential to be very helpful. However, the fee structure for the expanded EC powers will be developed to reflect the significant benefit to investors – meaning broader ECs may come at materially higher cost. Investors should note that there will be no statutory time limit for EC applications, to reflect their complexity.

Exempting lower risk investments from approval requirements

The reforms propose to remove mandatory notification requirements for selected low-risk acquisitions. This has been flagged to result in investors no longer needing to submit applications for a range of low-risk transactions. Examples include:

incremental increases in existing holdings with no change of control;

increases in interests that do not alter percentage ownership;

raising of the general monetary threshold for non-free trade agreement, non-foreign government investors in non-sensitive sectors (currently set at $347 million); and

land subdivisions or amalgamations where ownership does not change.

Whilst these exemptions are welcome, investors and advisers should note an important qualification: to ensure national security is protected, some actions in sensitive sectors that would otherwise benefit from an exemption may instead become reviewable national security actions rather than being removed from the framework entirely. The precise boundary between what becomes a reviewable national security action and what is excluded from the framework altogether will be a critical implementation question, requiring careful attention when draft legislation is released.

Extended NON validity

The default validity period for no objection notifications (NONs) will increase from 12 to 24 months. This is a practical and welcome change, particularly for complex or multi-jurisdictional transactions. It is a change that we had already been observing in practice in the last six months (noting the existing flexibility afforded to the Treasurer under section 76 of the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth) (FATA)).

Conditions review

From 1 July 2026, Treasury will review conditions imposed on existing approvals, beginning with tax conditions. Conditions may be updated or removed where they are duplicative or impose disproportionate compliance burdens.

Register of Foreign Ownership – streamlining welcome

The Government will streamline the Register of Foreign Ownership of Australian Assets (Register) by simplifying reporting requirements and reducing duplication in data collection. The headline change is that investors will no longer be required to report acquisitions of interests in commercial land, businesses or entities to the Register, with realised acquisitions approved through Treasury's system instead to be registered through that same system – eliminating duplicative data entry.

This is a practical and meaningful reform, particularly welcomed by those who have experienced access and identity verification difficulties for offshore entities, and the considerable administrative burden of re-entering information already submitted in a FIRB application – especially on larger transactions with numerous assets and targets.

Acquisitions of water interests, agricultural land, residential land and certain mining tenements will still require registration, and existing obligations continue until the relevant legislative amendments commence. The reform paper acknowledges that the Government needs to maintain a sufficient degree of visibility over actual foreign ownership of assets – how that balance is struck in the final legislation will warrant close attention.

The Strengthening Measures – Significant New Powers

Alongside the facilitative changes, the strengthening aspects of the reform package have the potential to represent a meaningful expansion of the Government's toolkit and merit close attention.

Expanded conditions and undertakings

The Government will expand the Treasurer's ability to impose more flexible conditions in NONs and ECs to mitigate risks. New conditions may extend to the pre-acquisition period – potentially requiring an investor to do or not do something before, when, or after the investment is made – with requirements tailored to the risks of proposed medium- or high-risk transactions.

The Government will also enable the Treasurer to accept statutory undertakings from applicants or third parties to mitigate identified risks. Under the current legislation, the Treasurer can only impose conditions on persons undertaking 'actions' subject to the FIRB legislation. The announcement indicates that strengthened conditions and undertakings may allow some investments that could currently be subject to prohibition to proceed, although it will be interesting to see further detail once the proposed amendments are released for consultation.

Expanded “associate” relationships

The Government will expand the definition of associate relationships to include additional roles capable of exercising influence, including direct interest holders or persons with debt arrangements that allow the exercise of influence, to allow better mitigation of risks arising from third parties linked to a foreign investor via a relationship of obligation or control which is outside the current definition.

Given the already broad scope of the associate concept under the FATA, further expansion may significantly widen the range of investors and structures captured by the regime, particularly for private capital and fund structures.

Tracing rules – reform cuts both ways

The Government will amend the tracing provisions to focus screening on circumstances where upstream entities have material interests or control, removing the current burden of notification and reporting obligations on upstream entities in transactions where those entities have minor influence and economic interests but are nonetheless currently "deemed" to have a substantial interest under the framework.

At the same time, the amendments propose to introduce a new limb allowing screening of acquisitions where an upstream entity materially increases its level of control or influence by acquiring interests directly despite earlier screening on the basis of tracing. Transitional arrangements are proposed for transactions that straddle the commencement of these changes.

The existing tracing rules – under which substantial interests of 20% or more are traced through unlimited layers of corporations, trusts and unincorporated limited partnerships – have long been a source of complexity. The proposed amendments are framed as a recalibration rather than a fundamental overhaul, but how the line between "material" and "minor" influence is drawn in practice will require very careful analysis once the draft legislation is available.

Increased sharing of protected information

Restrictions on sharing protected information collected in the assessment of foreign investment applications will be eased to allow:

sharing with non-government third parties (such as financial institutions and legal advisers); and

targeted public disclosure for educational and deterrence purposes.

The key watch points are the scope of disclosure to non-government third parties, what will constitute a "specified limited circumstance" sufficient to trigger sharing, and what safeguards will apply. The extent to which this may affect the candour with which applicants engage in the FIRB process – and their ability to claim privilege or confidentiality over materials submitted – will need to be carefully assessed once draft legislation is released.



Residential dwellings – ban extended

The Government is extending the temporary ban on foreign purchases of established dwellings by 2 years and 3 months, until 30 June 2029. Investors involved in commercial transactions should remain mindful of the interaction between the ban and corporate acquisitions where the asset base of a target entity includes residential property as a component of an otherwise commercial transaction – in particular where the residential property component is incidental to a genuine commercial deal and the acquisition is not, in substance, a purchase of established dwellings.

Anti-avoidance reform

The announcement indicates that the current “sole or dominant purpose” test will be updated to align the foreign investment framework with other modern anti-avoidance frameworks to better deter investors, advisers, agents and vendors from avoidance behaviour. While the new framework is said to be intended to distinguish legitimate structuring from avoidance, how that distinction is applied in practice will be important for transaction planning.

Call-in power extended

The call-in power will be extended to cover notifiable actions, addressing current gaps where certain transactions cannot be reviewed under existing powers. This reinforces the broader trend towards increased flexibility for Government intervention across both notified and non-notified transactions.

Last resort power — lower threshold

The Government will amend the last resort power by introducing a lower threshold for circumstances where the Treasurer seeks to impose new conditions, prohibit an action or partially unwind an action. The existing higher bar will remain for circumstances where the Treasurer seeks to issue a disposal order. This could meaningfully expand the reach of the last resort powers.

Mining and Resources Sector – Specific Considerations

The reform paper refers to an intention to expand notification requirements for mining tenement acquisitions, as some currently fall outside current notification requirements. Under the existing framework, the acquisition of direct ownership in a mining or production tenement already attracts a zero-dollar notification threshold (except for private investors from Chile, New Zealand and the United States or direct acquisitions from government for private investors). Certain acquisitions of land-rich entities holding mining or production titles can also attract a zero-dollar notification threshold.

As the legislative framework does not currently distinguish between different categories of minerals (but noting that FIRB's guidance note encourages voluntary notification of transactions relating to critical minerals where no express notification is required), it may be the case that FIRB is considering more stringent criteria for certain categories of minerals, consistent with the theme of a greater focus on risk-based assessments. Whilst the reform paper specifically refers to notification requirements for acquisitions of mining or production tenements being assessed, given the broader scope of the review, there is also a possibility that the review could extend to the current exemptions in the FIRB regulations which relate to exploration tenements.

There is also a general comment that the Government wishes to have oversight and review of commercial arrangements that could pose national security risks without ownership, with offtake agreements identified as a specific example of this (this is framed in the reform paper as being a call-in power for review, in limited circumstances, of non-ownership arrangements that could be used to exert foreign control).

What Happens Next

Treasury will now develop the details of the legislative reforms outlined in the paper, having regard to policy, legal and implementation considerations. No timeframe has been specified.

Stakeholders will have an opportunity to comment on the details of the reforms through consultation on exposure draft legislation, consistent with the usual legislative development process.

We will be monitoring the consultation process closely and will update clients as draft legislation is released and further detail becomes available. If you have transactions or investment structures that may be affected by these reforms – particularly where complex ownership structures or commercial arrangements may be in scope – we encourage you to get in touch with us early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.