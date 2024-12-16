Can I Dismiss Employees Whose Jobs Have Been Replaced by AI?

In Short You can make employees redundant if their roles are replaced by AI or automation, but strict procedures must be followed.

Redundancy must be genuine, and you must provide written notice and redundancy payments and explore redeployment options.

Small businesses with fewer than 15 employees are not required to make redundancy payments. Tips for Businesses

When replacing roles with AI, ensure you comply with redundancy rules, including proper notice and payments. Document the reasons for redundancy to avoid unfair dismissal claims. Consider redeploying staff or offering retraining programs to support employees during the transition. Consult legal experts to ensure compliance with all requirements.

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies, many companies are exploring how these innovations can streamline operations and increase efficiency. A common question is whether you can remove staff whose roles have been made redundant due to AI implementation.

The short answer is yes; you can potentially make existing employee positions redundant and terminate those employment contracts if the work is genuinely being replaced by AI or other automated systems. However, there are strict rules around the redundancy process that must be carefully followed. This article outlines the restrictions on removing employees and how to ensure efficiency within your organisation.

What is Redundancy

A redundancy situation exists when you, as the employer, no longer require the employee's job to be performed by anyone due to changes in operational requirements. For example, this could be caused by modernisation or labour-saving technology like AI.

If the role is being restructured so that the duties are redistributed among other workers, it may still constitute a genuine redundancy if the original role itself is still no longer required or no longer exists.

What Are My Redundancy Obligations?

When terminating an employee's position due to redundancy caused by operational changes like AI implementation, you must comply with a number of rules and obligations:

Provide the affected employee(s) with written notice of the redundancy as per the period outlined in their award or employment contract. Make relevant redundancy payments to qualifying staff based on their length of service. For example, this could be 12 weeks of pay for a worker who has been at your business for 9 years or more. Explore redeployment opportunities for redundant staff into other available roles that they are qualified for. Consult with affected employees and their representatives as required.